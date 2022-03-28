Look at these Wondercon 2022 exclusive Funko Pops

Over the years a lot of cool Funko Pops have come out. They have covered a ton of different fandoms and collectors love adding them to their collections. Funko announced the Wondercon 2022 exclusive Pops and here is my thoughts on them.

Man do these Funko Pops look amazing! That Donald Duck Angel and Devil 2 pack has to be my favorite and it captures the essence of both characters perfectly. Boastful Loki turned out great and it does a wonderful job of showing how serious this character can be. It is about time we get an Angel Kronk Funko Pop and shows a more comedic side of this character.

These Wondercon 2022 exclusive Funko Pops will be available Friday April 1st, Saturday April 2nd and Sunday April 3rd at Freddy’s Beach Bash. You can follow Funko on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.