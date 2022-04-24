Get Daily Email
Home / A&E / It Looks Like a Dangerous Foe Has Returned in ‘X Marks the Spot’

It Looks Like a Dangerous Foe Has Returned in ‘X Marks the Spot’

As a new group of teens start their training it looks like a dangerous foe may have come back

by

x marks the spot, teen titans academy, vol 1, comic, graphic, novel, dc comics, tim sheridan, net galley, review, dc entertainment

A gripping story gets told in ‘X Marks the Spot’

I have read a good amount of DC Comics lately. Each one has been a blast to read and has told some amazing stories. When I heard about Teen Titans Academy: X Marks the Spot I hoped I would get to read it. I was able to get a digital copy of this graphic novel and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the plot for Teen Titans Academy X Marks the Spot here:

Class is in session at the newest school for young heroes. Packed with a new and untested crop of superpowered teens, the Academy’s latest recruits include an Australian speedster, a trio of Goth(am) teens obsessed with Batman, an intelligent gorilla, a shape-shifter, and Billy Batson (a.k.a. Shazam).

Nightwing, Starfire, and the remaining original Titans take on the roles of teachers and mentors shaping the next generation of heroes—but the school and its students harbor dark secrets none of them could have predicted. And one member of the freshman class is destined to become the deadly Red X!

I had a hard time putting this graphic novel down. We meet a new group of young heroes who wish to one day join this elite team. At this school we also see the original members who are happy to help teach these kids a thing or two. While this semester begins it looks like a deadly foe might have come back. The big question is who might be under the mask. As this graphic novel comes to a close it looks like this story is far from over.

Teen Titans Academy: X Marks the Spot is available now. You can order this graphic novel on Amazon, at Barnes and Noble and Indiebound.

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

