It Looks Like Jen Might Need to Find a New Job in ‘Superhuman Law’

Jen must find a new job in ‘Superhuman Law’

Last time on She Hulk: Attorney at Law, we learned about how life for Jen changed forever. After Jen and her cousin Bruce got in a car accident she became the next Hulk in the family. Bruce wanted to help any way he could, but Jen just wanted her life to go back to normal. We saw Bruce try to help her, and things went smoother than he expected them to. As this episode came to a close we saw Jen do something drastic in court. Now it looks like Jen must look for a new job in ‘Superhuman Law’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the premise for ‘Superhuman Law’ here:

Jen is hired at a prestigious law firm but must practice as She-Hulk and rep a complicated client.



Jen get fired from her job at the start of this episode. She isn’t thrilled about it, and tries to find another job. No one seems to want to hire her, and naturally she is a tad bummed. Yet just when she least expects it, Jen is given a great job opportunity. The job is a bit different and she isn’t looking forward to working with her first client. As this episode comes to a close Jen sees her client doing something awful on the news.

