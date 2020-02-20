Maggie Has a Pretty Rough Day in ‘The Sleepover’

Maggie has a tough day ahead of her in ‘The Sleepover’

Last time on A Million Little Things, Delilah needed help finding a family member who was missing. She was a little surprised when Sophie agreed to help her find them. Meanwhile Gary and Maggie went to a friend’s cancer remission party and are faced with a tough reality. Rome and Regina think they found a potential birth mother, but she might be in serious danger. As this episode came to a close Gary decided that Maggie and him could maybe try being friends. Now Maggie has a tough day in ‘The Sleepover’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and this is what I thought of it.

Delilah learns to navigate Danny’s first sleepover, while Rome and Regina continue to try and protect their potential birth mother from her past. Meanwhile, Maggie leans on a friend for her six-month cancer checkup.

Maggie has a rough day ahead of her in ‘The Sleepover’. She has an important doctor’s appointment, and decides to ask a friend to be there for moral support. Danny meanwhile is getting ready for his first sleepover which takes on a new meaning when he gets some bad news. Gary is there to help him enjoy his night, but his mind drifts more than once to how things are going for Maggie. Eddie has Theo join him for a jam session with a new client, and things take a bad turn. Rome and Regina make some big steps to make sure their birth mother will be safe in the months ahead. As this episode comes to a close Gary shows Delilah something he found, and he thinks he knows who it belongs to. To learn more about A Million Little Things click on this website.

A Million Little Things ‘The Sleepover’ airs tonight at 10/ 9 c on ABC. You can follow this show on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.