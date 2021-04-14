Maggie and Regina try to Help Sophie in ‘Trust Me’

Gary tries to get the truth out of Sophie in ‘Trust Me’

Last time on A Million Little Things, Eddie decided to tell Katherine the truth, and she was naturally a little shocked. Once Eddie told Theo, he had a reaction that neither of them saw coming. Rome and Regina to try get help from a friend to see if they can help Tyrell’s mom out. After a lawyer friend gets told something, he isn’t sure if there is much they can do. Meanwhile Maggie and Jamie have the talk about their relationship status, and they make a tough decision. As this episode comes to a close, Gary finds out Sophie has been lying to him. Now Gary tries to get the truth out of Sophie in ‘Trust Me’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode, and here is my thoughts on it.

You can read the premise for ‘Trust Me’ here:

Sophie is distraught after a disturbing encounter, and Gary calls in Maggie and Regina for support. Meanwhile, Eddie makes an unexpected friend.

Sophie starts to tell Gary about something in ‘Trust Me’ and he doesn’t take it that well. He asks Maggie and Regina for support, and hopes they can help her get through it. Meanwhile Eddie seems to be doing okay in rehab, and may have made a new friend. Rome starts having late night chats with his dad online, and it looks like their relationship may be getting better. Yet when he sees him during the day, his dad acts like a different person. Once Maggie helps Sophie realize what happened, Maggie tells Gary she has a rough road ahead of her. As this episode comes to a close, Rome tries to talk Gary out of doing something rash. To learn more about A Million Little Things click on this website.

A Million Little Things 'Trust Me' airs tonight at 10/9 c on ABC.