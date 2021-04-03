A Magical Adventure Begins in ‘Delphine and the Silver Needle’

A magical quest begins in ‘Delphine and the Silver Needle’

I have been lucky to read a number of Disney books lately. Some tell new sides of well known stories, while others add new twists to them. I had a blast reading Part of Your Nightmare, and really enjoyed reading Unbirthday. When I heard about Delphine and the Silver Needle I hoped I might get to read it. I was able to get a digital copy of this book and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the plot for Delphine and the Silver Needle here:

When Delphine, a young orphaned dressmaker mouse living in the walls of Cinderella’s château, stumbles upon an enormous secret, it upends everything she thought she knew: The magical tailor mice of legend really existed. Racing to stay ahead of King Midnight, the fearsome leader of the rats who is bent on harnessing age-old magic, Delphine embarks on an epic quest to uncover the truth about the past. Joined by Alexander, the most pompous noblemouse in the royal court, she travels a perilous route, encountering strange enemies and unlikely allies along the way. Can Delphine uncover the truth and save the kingdom? Or will the evil King Midnight succeed in harnessing the power of the tailor mice?

I had a great time reading this book. When I first heard about it, I had no idea it took place in the Cinderella story. We see a few familiar characters show up, and learn all about an amazing hidden world. Once Delphine learns a shocking secret, she decides to go on a quest to find some answers. She has a traveling companion join her, and at first she isn’t excited about it. Yet as their journey moves along she is glad this mouse joined her. As this tale comes to a close, it is clear this journey is far from over.

