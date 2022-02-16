Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / A&E / The Magical Adventures Continue in ‘Ridley Jones’ Season 3

The Magical Adventures Continue in ‘Ridley Jones’ Season 3

Join Ridley and friends for more magical adventures in this one of a kind museum

by Leave a Comment

ridley jones, tv show, computer animated, musical, adventure, comedy, season 3, review, netflix

Get Taken on More Magical Adventures in ‘Ridley Jones’ season 3

I enjoyed the Night at the Museum movies. Each one told an amazing story about a place where something magical happened. I had a blast watching Ridley Jones season 1 as it told the story about another unique museum. When I heard about season 3 I hoped I would get to watch it. I was able to get screeners for this season and here is my thoughts on them.

ridley jones, tv show, computer animated, musical, adventure, comedy, season 3, review, netflix

(c) Netflix

You can read the plot for Ridley Jones season 3 here:

In season 3, outer space adventures, treasure hunting and new friends keep Ridley and crew busy as they protect the museum from magical mishaps — and Mr. Peabody.

ridley jones, tv show, computer animated, musical, adventure, comedy, season 3, review, netflix

(c) Netflix

Ridley and her friends go on a lot more exciting adventures this season. Ridley has more responsibilities now, which leads to her making some bad choices. But with her friends by her side she ends up learning some good lessons. As this season comes to a close it looks like the adventures are far from over.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Ridley Jones season 3 is available now on Netflix.

 

 

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

guest
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x