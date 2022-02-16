The Magical Adventures Continue in ‘Ridley Jones’ Season 3

Get Taken on More Magical Adventures in ‘Ridley Jones’ season 3

I enjoyed the Night at the Museum movies. Each one told an amazing story about a place where something magical happened. I had a blast watching Ridley Jones season 1 as it told the story about another unique museum. When I heard about season 3 I hoped I would get to watch it. I was able to get screeners for this season and here is my thoughts on them.

You can read the plot for Ridley Jones season 3 here:

In season 3, outer space adventures, treasure hunting and new friends keep Ridley and crew busy as they protect the museum from magical mishaps — and Mr. Peabody.

Ridley and her friends go on a lot more exciting adventures this season. Ridley has more responsibilities now, which leads to her making some bad choices. But with her friends by her side she ends up learning some good lessons. As this season comes to a close it looks like the adventures are far from over.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Ridley Jones season 3 is available now on Netflix.