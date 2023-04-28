A Magical Story Begins in This ‘Wish’ Teaser

Magic abounds in this ‘Wish’ teaser

I have been impressed with some of the recent Disney animated films. I thoroughly enjoyed Encanto and the magical journey it took me on. Strange World was a lot of fun to watch and was full of all kinds of surprises. Recently the first teaser was released for Wish and here is my thoughts on it.

You can read the plot for Wish here:

Asha, a sharp-witted idealist, makes a wish so powerful that it is answered by a cosmic force—a little ball of boundless energy called Star. Together, Asha and Star confront a most formidable foe—the ruler of Rosas, King Magnifico—to save her community and prove that when the will of one courageous human connects with the magic of the stars, wondrous things can happen.

There is a lot to see in this teaser. We get introduced to a kingdom that is full of magic. It also seems like the ruler wishes to horde it all for themselves. Yet when a girl makes a wish, something unbelievable ends up happening. As this teaser comes to a close, it is clear this film will deliver a tale unlike anything anyone has ever seen before.

Wish comes out November 22, 2023. You can follow this film on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.