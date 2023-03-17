Get Daily Email
A Magical Story Gets Told in 'The Magician's Elephant'

A Magical Story Gets Told in ‘The Magician’s Elephant’

Follow a boy and an elephant who might be able to help him find his missing sister

the magician's elephant, computer animated, fantasy, adventure, adaptation, review, netflix

‘The Magician’s Elephant’ is available now on Netflix

I am a big animated movie fan. These are films that when done right can take people on some amazing adventures. When I heard about The Magician’s Elephant I hoped I would get a chance to see it. I was able to get a screener for this animated film and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the plot for The Magician’s Elephant here:

When young Peter sets out to find his sister, his optimistic spirit guides him through an unexpected encounter with an elephant and three seemingly impossible tasks, also giving hope to his entire town along the way.

We begin in a small town that has stopped believing in magic. It is covered by clouds everyday, and yet one boy starts a magical journey after visiting a mysterious fortune teller. This changes his life as he must complete three impossible tasks. If he completes them, he gets an elephant who may help him find his missing sister. What follows is a wonderful story that changes the life of this boy in more ways than one. As this film comes to a close, life in this town will never be the same. You can learn more about this animated movie here.

The Magician’s Elephant is available now on Netflix.

 

 

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

