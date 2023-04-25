A Magical Tale Gets Told in ‘How to Catch a Garden Fairy’

An exciting story gets told in ‘How to Catch a Garden Fairy’

I have read a fair amount of children’s fiction lately. When done right they can take readers on some amazing adventures. When I heard about How to Catch a Garden Fairy I was looking forward to reading it. I was able to get a digital copy of this book and here is my thoughts on it.

You can read the plot for How to Catch a Garden Fairy here:

When the Catch Club Kids stumble upon a trail of glitter and the entrance to an enchanted garden, they decide that they have to explore! Hoping to find the resident Garden Fairy to learn about her magical realm, our heroes set off on a whirlwind adventure through this larger-than-life garden. Young readers, parents, and educators alike will laugh along as the Garden Fairy dodges ridiculous STEAM traps and hilarious plans, and even interacts with some surprise How to Catch friends!

I had a lot of fun reading this book. These kids hoped to catch a magical being, but it proved to be smarter than they thought it would be. Along the way they ran into some stunning creatures, all of them happy to see these kids and eager to play with them. It was moments like this that gave the fairy all the time they needed to stay hidden from these kids. As this story comes to a close these kids had a wonderful day that they won’t soon forget.

How to Catch a Garden Fairy is out now. You can order this book on Amazon and at Barnes and Noble.