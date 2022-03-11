Get Daily Email
Home / A&E / A Man Takes on a Risky Mission in ‘The Adam Project’

A Man Takes on a Risky Mission in ‘The Adam Project’

A pilot from the future bumps into his younger self and brings them along for a tough mission

Get taken on a wild adventure in ‘The Adam Project’

Netflix has done a fair amount of movies lately. I don’t always get to watch them all, but some of them turn out to be really good. When I first heard about The Adam Project I couldn’t wait to watch it. I was able to get a screener for this film and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the plot for The Adam Project here:

A time-traveling pilot teams up with his younger self and his late father to come to terms with his past while saving the future.

The Adam Project gets 9/10. This movie had plenty of action, a strong story and tons of heartfelt moments. Ryan Reynolds does an amazing job with his character and brings lots of comedy to this story. As this movie comes to a close, life for none of these characters will ever be the same.

The Adam Project is available now on Netflix.

 

 

 

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

