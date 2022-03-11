A Man Takes on a Risky Mission in ‘The Adam Project’

Get taken on a wild adventure in ‘The Adam Project’

Netflix has done a fair amount of movies lately. I don’t always get to watch them all, but some of them turn out to be really good. When I first heard about The Adam Project I couldn’t wait to watch it. I was able to get a screener for this film and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the plot for The Adam Project here:

A time-traveling pilot teams up with his younger self and his late father to come to terms with his past while saving the future.

The Adam Project gets 9/10. This movie had plenty of action, a strong story and tons of heartfelt moments. Ryan Reynolds does an amazing job with his character and brings lots of comedy to this story. As this movie comes to a close, life for none of these characters will ever be the same.

The Adam Project is available now on Netflix.