We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Home / A&E / A Man Tries to Find out What Happened to an Old Friend in ‘To Kill A Unicorn’

A Man Tries to Find out What Happened to an Old Friend in ‘To Kill A Unicorn’

The sister of an old friend asks someone for help to find out what happened to their brother

to kill a unicorn, mystery, thriller, dc palter, net galley, review, pandamoon publishing

A thrilling story gets told in ‘To Kill A Unicorn’

I enjoy a good thriller now and again. Most of the time they take readers on a pretty exciting adventure. When I heard about To Kill A Unicorn it sounded like it could be good. I was able to get a digital copy of this book and here is my thoughts on it.

You can read the plot for To Kill A Unicorn here:

SüprDüpr is the hottest startup in Silicon Valley since Theranos. But when the company’s chief scientist disappears, his friend, the hacker, Ted Hara, sets out to find him.

Led by a glamorous young scientist and funded by billionaire crypto investors, SüprDüpr promises to revolutionize transportation. But as Ted investigates the secretive company, nothing is what it seems.

Are the millions the company is spending on homeless shelters truly corporate philanthropy? As the homeless residents of San Jose begin disappearing, something sinister appears to be happening downtown.

Together with his friend’s sister, Sumire, a first year lawyer, they have to uncover what is happening inside the company, but their history makes it difficult for them to trust each other.

Days away from the demonstration that will confer unimaginable riches on investors, Ted becomes trapped in a web of corruption protecting the company. While hiding from the police, he has to find out why people are disappearing before it’s too late.

This was a pretty good book. It starts off a bit slow, bit picks up once Ted gets a surprise visit from someone. When Sumire hasn’t heard from her brother in a while, she fears something bad might have happened to him. Ted reluctantly agrees to help her find them, and what follows is a journey more dangerous than he ever expected it to be. Yet as this tale comes to a close life for Ted and Sumire will never be the same.

To Kill A Unicorn is available now. You can order this book on Amazon and at Barnes and Noble.

 

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

