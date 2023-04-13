Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / A&E / Mando and a Small Team Return to Mandalore in ‘The Spies’

Mando and a Small Team Return to Mandalore in ‘The Spies’

Mando and Bo Katan get a small group of volunteers to head to Mandalore with them

by Leave a Comment

the spies, the mandalorian, tv show, star wars, action, adventure, western, season 3, review, lucasfilm, disney plus

Mando and Bo Katan return to Mandalore in ‘The Spies’

Last time on The Mandalorian, Mando joined Bo Katan in her search to find more of their people. This search led them to a mysterious planet, and right away they saw a big group of Mandalorians. Yet before they could chat with them, those in charge asked Mando and Bo Katan to help them with a problem. It was not an easy mission, but one that ended up revealing who was behind the whole thing. Once Mando and Bo Katan met with this group, things got off to a rocky start. As this episode came to a close though, Mando brought something up that proved someone was worthy of handling a powerful weapon. Now Mando and Bo Katan return to Mandalore again in ‘The Spies’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is what I thought of it.

the spies, the mandalorian, tv show, star wars, action, adventure, western, season 3, review, lucasfilm, disney plus

(c) Disney Plus

You can read the premise for ‘The Spies’ here:

Survivors come out of hiding.

the spies, the mandalorian, tv show, star wars, action, adventure, western, season 3, review, lucasfilm, disney plus

(c) Disney Plus

We see someone having an important chat with their superior at the start of this episode. Turns out Moff Gideon is back, and not happy with this persons progress report. Things are not going the way either of them hoped they would, and it causes him to take drastic action. Meanwhile Mando and Bo Katan return to Nevarro, and with more Mandalorians in the covert. It seems to be time to reclaim Mandalore, and Bo Katan asks for volunteers. When they arrive there, it looks like some Mandalorians still live on this planet. They lead them to the Forge, and someone decides to ambush them there. Moff Gideon has a new batch of soldiers, and they are stronger than ever. As this episode comes to a close, most of the covert must retreat and someone makes the ultimate sacrifice.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

The Mandalorian ‘The Spies’ is available now on Disney Plus. You can follow this show on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

 

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

guest

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
PinShares31

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x