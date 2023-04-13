Mando and a Small Team Return to Mandalore in ‘The Spies’

Mando and Bo Katan return to Mandalore in ‘The Spies’

Last time on The Mandalorian, Mando joined Bo Katan in her search to find more of their people. This search led them to a mysterious planet, and right away they saw a big group of Mandalorians. Yet before they could chat with them, those in charge asked Mando and Bo Katan to help them with a problem. It was not an easy mission, but one that ended up revealing who was behind the whole thing. Once Mando and Bo Katan met with this group, things got off to a rocky start. As this episode came to a close though, Mando brought something up that proved someone was worthy of handling a powerful weapon. Now Mando and Bo Katan return to Mandalore again in ‘The Spies’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the premise for ‘The Spies’ here:

Survivors come out of hiding.

We see someone having an important chat with their superior at the start of this episode. Turns out Moff Gideon is back, and not happy with this persons progress report. Things are not going the way either of them hoped they would, and it causes him to take drastic action. Meanwhile Mando and Bo Katan return to Nevarro, and with more Mandalorians in the covert. It seems to be time to reclaim Mandalore, and Bo Katan asks for volunteers. When they arrive there, it looks like some Mandalorians still live on this planet. They lead them to the Forge, and someone decides to ambush them there. Moff Gideon has a new batch of soldiers, and they are stronger than ever. As this episode comes to a close, most of the covert must retreat and someone makes the ultimate sacrifice.

The Mandalorian 'The Spies' is available now on Disney Plus.