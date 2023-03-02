Get Daily Email
Mando Begins a Challenging Mission in 'The Apostate'

Mando Begins a Challenging Mission in ‘The Apostate’

Along the way we see them reunite with an old friend and make a few new enemies

by

the apostate, the mandalorian, tv show, star wars, action, adventure, western, season 3, review lucasfilm, disney plus

A rough mission begins in ‘The Apostate’

The Mandalorian has been a great show so far. This show does an amazing job showing the dark underside of the Galaxy after the Empire fell. Mando has made some good friends and faced some powerful foes. Now Mando begins a difficult mission in ‘The Apostate’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is my thoughts on it.

 

(c) Disney Plus

(c) Disney Plus

You can read the premise for ‘The Apostate’ here:

The Mandalorian begins an important journey.

(c) Disney Plus

(c) Disney Plus

We see an important ritual taking place at the start of this episode. When a giant creature crawls out of the water, many people try to take it down. Mando shows up out of nowhere and does something that takes them all by surprise. The Armorer isn’t exactly thrilled to see them, but agrees to take Mando back if he does something to atone. Next we see Mando and Grogu head to Nevarro where things have changed much. Mando reunites with an old friend and ends up making a few enemies while there. After Mando and Grogu get out of a bad situation, they head off to have a chat with another old friend. As this episode comes to a close it is clear this mission is far from over.

(c) Disney Plus

(c) Disney Plus

The Mandalorian ‘The Apostate’ is available now on Disney Plus. You can follow this show on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

guest

