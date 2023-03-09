Mando explores the ruins of a planet in ‘The Mines of Mandalore’

Last time on The Mandalorian, we saw a boy taking an important oath. When a giant creature came out of the water, the adults tried to stop it. Out of nowhere Mando showed up and helped stop this creature for good. The armorer was not happy to see Mando, but did agree to take them back if they atoned. This meant Mando would have to head to a sacred place, and the journey was not going to be easy. After having a chat with an old friend, it looked like this adventure was ready to start. Now we see Mando explore the ruins of a planet in ‘The Mines of Mandalore’. I was able to watch this episode and here is my thoughts on it.

You can read the premise for ‘The Mines of Mandalore’ here:

The Mandalorian and Grogu explore the ruins of a destroyed planet.

We see Mando return to Tatooine to have a chat with an old friend at the start of this episode. They hope to have their help in finding a part for a robot. When this person says they don’t have it, they end up offering an alternative option instead. Mando reluctantly agrees and makes the journey to Mandalore. The air on this planet was supposed to be toxic, so Mando had the droid explore a bit first. When Mando loses track of them, they decided to leave the ship to investigate. After having a fight with some strange looking beings, turned out this planet wasn’t deserted after all. Once Mando found themselves in a bad situation, they asked Grogu to get help. Thanks to help from a surprise ally, Mando was finally able to bath in the living waters, and something unbelievable ended up happening. As this episode came to a close, life for someone was never going to be the same.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

The Mandalorian ‘The Mines of Mandalore’ is available now on Disney Plus. You can follow this show on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.