Home / A&E / Mando Joins Bo Katan for an Important Mission in ‘Guns for Hire’

Mando Joins Bo Katan for an Important Mission in ‘Guns for Hire’

Mando joins Bo Katan as their search for other Mandalorians leads them to an opulent world

Mando joins Bo Katan for a mission in ‘Guns for Hire’

Last time on The Mandalorian, Nevarro needed help badly. They asked the New Republic for aid, but they refused to do anything about it. This led someone to reach out to Mando, who asked those of his covert to assist with a mission. At first they seemed hesitant to help, but one changed their minds about it. The mission was a success and this covert was offered a brand new home. Yet as this episode came to a close, it looked like a powerful foe might have escaped custody. Now we see Mando join Bo Katan for a mission in ‘Guns for Hire’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the premise for ‘Guns for Hire’ here:

The Mandalorian visits and opulent world.

We see a ship bump into an imperial vessel at the start of this episode. Turns out it is full of mercenaries who are they to bring someone back home. Once this mission is finished, we see Mando and Bo Katan arrive at an opulent world. They see the Mandalorian mercenaries and wish to meet with them right away. Ends up the leaders of this planet have other plans for them. They ask Mando and Bo Katan for help, and once the mission is done agree to let them meet with the group of mercenaries. The mission has its ups and downs but in the end they discover who is responsible for the malfunctioning droids. As this episode comes to a close we see something amazing happen.

The Mandalorian ‘Guns for Hire’ is available now on Disney Plus. You can follow this show on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

 

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

