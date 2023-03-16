Get Daily Email
Home / A&E / Mando Takes Someone to a Secret Place in ‘The Convert’

Mando Takes Someone to a Secret Place in ‘The Convert’

After they have a fight with some Imperial Tie Squads, he decides to take her to a secret place

by Leave a Comment

Last time on The Mandalorian, we saw Mando finally arrive at Mandalore. They were hesitant at first and had a droid scout ahead. When they lost contact with it, they had to leave the ship to find them. Once they got back to the ship, it turned out many lies had been told about the state of this planet. Grogu and Mando explored much of this place, but Mando ended up getting captured and found themselves in serious danger. Grogu went to get help, and thankfully Mando got out of this situation alive. As this episode came to a close, someone ended up seeing something unbelievable. Now we see Mando make a tough decision in ‘The Convert’. I was able to watch this episode and here is my thoughts on it.

You can read the premise for ‘The Convert’ here:

On Coruscant, former Imperials find amnesty in the New Republic.

We see Bo Katan a tad shocked by something they saw at the start of this episode. For a moment, Mando doesn’t seem to be doing that great, but they end up being okay. Then Mando takes a bit of the living waters as proof so they can finally atone and be let back into the order. While heading back to where Bo Katan lives, they encounter a bunch of TIE squads. After we see Bo Katan’s home get destroyed, Mando decides to take her to a secret place. On Coruscant we see a man trying to have a new life here, and giving the New Republic a chance. Yet after they make a drastic decision, it ends up costing them dearly. As this episode comes to a close, we see someone get offered a wonderful opportunity.

The Mandalorian ‘The Convert’ is available now on Disney Plus. You can follow this show on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

 

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

