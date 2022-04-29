Get Daily Email
Marc and Steven Take a Look Into the Past in 'Asylum'

Marc and Steven Take a Look Into the Past in ‘Asylum’

To be able to enter a wonderful place they will have to take a look into the past

Marc and Steven learn where they are in ‘Asylum’

Last time on Moon Knight, Steven and Layla had found the temple. Getting in wasn’t going to be easy, but they were able to get inside. Once there, it looked like they weren’t alone. There was a mysterious threat inside, something they needed to stay far away from. Once Steven found what they had been looking for, something unexpected happened to them. Marc woke up in a strange looking place with no apparent way of escape. As this episode came to a close Steven and Marc bump into a peculiar looking being. Now they must take a journey into the past on ‘Asylum’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the premise for ‘Asylum’ here:

Marc and Steven search through their memories to find their truth or become left behind.

Marc and Steven get some answers at the start of this episode. They find out where they actually are and where this thing is taking them. To make things right they will have to take a journey into the past. Here we see how rough Marc’s childhood became after something terrible happened. We also learn about the origins of someone and many secrets get revealed. As this episode comes to a close something awful ends up happening to someone.

Moon Knight ‘Asylum’ is available now on Disney Plus. You can follow this show on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

 

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

