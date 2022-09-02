Mariner is Put on a Boring Mission in ‘The Least Dangerous Game’

Mariner is given a boring task to perform in ‘The Least Dangerous Game’

Last time on Star Trek: Lower Decks, things weren’t looking good for Captain Freeman. Mariner feared something bad was going to happen and decided to go on a dangerous mission to clear their name. She asked the help of her friends and they were glad to help out. The mission went sideways a couple of times but her friends refused to abandon her. After things took an unexpected turn it looked like Captain Freeman was going to be okay. As this episode came to a close Mariner found herself being assigned to a new superior officer, and she was not thrilled about it. Now we see Mariner being given a boring task on an away mission in ‘The Least Dangerous Game’. I was able to watch this episode and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the premise for ‘The Least Dangerous Game’ here:

On a tropical paradise planet, Mariner questions Commander Ransom on how he structures his away team. Boimler makes a bold career decision.

Mariner and friends are excited to play a game together at the start of this episode. While playing, Tendi says Boimler needs to take more risks in his life. Boimler decides to give it a shot and it takes him on some zany adventures. Meanwhile Mariner and Rutherford join two officers on an away mission where Commander Ransom assigns Mariner a boring task to complete. While this is going on we see Rutherford having a wonderful time on a tropical island planet. When things start going haywire there Mariner decides to take drastic action. As this episode comes to a close we see Boimler make a bold decision.

Star Trek: Lower Decks ‘The Least Dangerous Game’ is available now on Paramount Plus. You can follow this show on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.