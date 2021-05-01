Marvyn’s Daughter Comes to Stay With Him in ‘TCKS’

Marvyn sets a big goal for the team in ‘TCKS’

Last time on Big Shot, Marvyn attempted to amp up the team’s practice regimen. He did this to help prepare them for their next game, but a scheduling conflict with another faculty member brought up some tension. He tried to talk to them about it, but they refused to budge. Then Marvyn had a chat with the principal, but still things didn’t go his way. Thanks to some clever planning by the team they found a way around this difficult compromise. As this episode came to a close the team surprised everyone. Now Marvyn’s daughter is coming to live with him in ‘TCKS’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the premise for ‘TCKS’ here:

Marvyn sets his sights on moving the team up to Division Two as his daughter, Emma, arrives in town.

Marvyn’s daughter Emma comes to stay with him for a while in ‘TCKS’. She is a tad shocked by his living arrangements, and they have a rocky start. He drives her to her first day of school, and it isn’t a good first day. Things get better for Emma after she speaks up in a class against a teacher and has a visit to the principal’s office. Marvyn is so busy with the team though he doesn’t seem to have much time for Emma. After something shocking happens, it is the push he needed to make some changes. As this episode comes to a close Marvyn has a touching conversation with his daughter Emma.

Big Shot ‘TCKS’ is available now on Disney Plus.