‘Massive Talent’: It’s Not All About You

In Writer and Director Tom Gormican’s The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, Nicholas Cage plays himself, Nick Cage. He gets paid $1 million to attend the birthday party of super fanboy Javi Gutierrez, played by Pedro Pascal, in his Spanish villa. Javi’s two favorite movies of all time are Face/Off (1997) and a 100-year-old foreign film.

Nick asks, “What is your 3rd favorite movie of all time?”

Javi says, “Paddington 2.”

Nick says, “What?”

Nick and Javi watch Paddington 2 together. Nick cries and says, “Paddington 2 is incredible.” Javi says, “I fucking told you.” Really, Javi is absolutely right. Like Nick, I cried too. Just saying.

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent is one of the funniest movies of all time and is, so far, my favorite movie of 2022. I laughed out loud throughout the entire movie. Tom Gormican and Kevin Etten’s inventive screenplay is a hysterical, bizarre homage, and whimsically poignant.

Nicolas Cage is anxious, bold, and vulnerable playing a version of himself. Not overstating: playing oneself, being oneself ain’t easy. Again, just saying. Nicholas whimsically plays himself with a profound sense of humor and humanity. Never self-mockery. Pedro Pascal is amazing as wealthy olive farmer Javi, the seemingly earnest Nick Cage Fanboy, who according to CIA intel might be a ruthless arms dealer. Pedro brilliantly plays Javi as wickedly naïve with an edge. Nick and Pedro’s innate brotherhood and comedic partnership create Massive Talent as something special.

In Massive Talent, Nick is no longer the Biggest Movie Star on Planet Earth, far removed from the days of Con Air and The Rock. In a lunch meeting at The Polo Lounge, Nick brutally fails his audition for a coveted movie role. In a therapy session with estranged daughter Abby, played by Lily Mo Sheen, he tells his therapist, played by Joanna Bobin, that he was so disappointed that Abby didn’t like one of his favorite movies, that 100-year-old foreign film.

At Abby’s birthday party, the drunk Nick embarrasses her by singing a song he just made up. While driving Nick back to his hotel residence, his ex-wife Olivia, played by compassionate Sharon Horgan, tells him that he needs to get it together.

Nick is broke. He tells his agent, Richard, played by smart, funny Neil Patrick Harris, that he’ll take the gig to attend Javi’s birthday party in Spain. Hilariously, Nick fears that rich fanboy Javi expects freaky sexual favors. Discovering that’s not so, he bows to Javi in a signature kung fu pose. Mad love and respect.

Upon arriving in Madrid on Javi’s private jet, CIA agent Vivian, played by funny Tiffany Haddish, informs Nick that Javi is a dangerous arms dealer who kidnapped the daughter of Spain’s President. Preventing the President’s re-election would keep Javi and his cousin Lucas, played with dark zeal by Paco Leon, in power. Actor Nick Cage reluctantly agrees to spy on Javi for the CIA. After all, “as a thespian” Nick has mad skills in reading people.

Tom Gormican’s Massive Talent is outrageously funny in its genuine homage to Nick Cage. In Javi’s secret vault, he and Nick stare at the wax statue of Nick’s character from Face/Off. Nick says, “It’s grotesque… I’ll give you $20,000 for it.”

To help heal Nick’s obvious personal suffering, Javi flies Olivia and Abby to his villa, as Massive Talent’s narrative eloquently evolves. Abby tells her father Nick that she fears if she doesn’t like what he likes, he won’t love her. As Abby, Lily Sheen is innocent and strong. She tells Nick, “It’s all about you!” That’s Nick’s touching epiphany. He’s so focused on his career, so self-absorbed. Nicolas’ eyes reveal his humility. He gets that he can change, that he can try.

In The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, the world is not all about us, even with massive talent. Nicholas Cage is authentically human in his self-transformation. He does so with the swag and humor of Nicolas Cage. Massive Talent is one of the funniest movies of all time. One of my favorite movies of all time. It also has one of the biggest hearts of all time. Just saying.

Watch the official trailer:

