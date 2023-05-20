Max Fleischer’s Superman 1941-1943 is out now on Blu-Ray

Superman is a beloved superhero that fans of all ages enjoy watching. Over the years we have seen this character grow and change in many ways, and they have starred in many different TV shows and movies. When I heard about Max Fleischer’s Superman 1941-1943 I was hoping I might get a chance to check these shorts out. I was able to get a review copy of this collection and here is what I thought of them.

Superman made his comic book debut in 1938, appearing in Action Comics #1 (dated June 1938, but officially published on April 18, 1938), and the Man of Steel’s popularity grew with his subsequent radio program. Max Fleischer gave the world’s first Super Hero his initial animated spotlight, producing 17 theatrical animated shorts from September 1941 to July 1943 that further elevated the character’s profile, and added many significant aspects to his canon – including coining many of Superman’s patented catchphrases and attributes.

I enjoyed checking these shorts out. No two were alike and had this superhero facing some powerful foes. Yet each time they found a way to stop them and save the world from a grave threat. Most fans of this character will want to check this collection out.

Max Fleischer’s Superman 1941-1943 is available now on Blu-Ray and Digital.

