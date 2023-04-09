Meet Someone Who Isn’t a Fan of Easter in ‘The Hot Cross Bunny’

A great tale gets told in ‘The Hot Cross Bunny’

I have read a good amount of children’s fiction lately. When done right, they can take me on some thrilling adventures. When I heard about The Hot Cross Bunny I hoped I might get a chance to read it. I was able to get a digital copy of this book and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the plot for The Hot Cross Bunny here:

Meet Steve, a rather—hot—cross bunny and his more positive pal, Nugget, a cute chick. Steve has failed to make any chocolate eggs for the Easter egg hunt. What is he going to do? Egged on by Nugget he decides to make an egg his own way. Not only is Steve’s attempt egg-normous but it hatches a… dragon! Chaos and drama unfold as the baby dragon rampages though town, gobbling up Easter eggs as it goes with unegg-spected results!

I had a great time reading this book. We meet a little bunny who isn’t looking forward to Easter this year. When their closest friend gets them to give it a try, something unexpected happens. First they grow a huge chocolate egg, and turns out a dragon was inside it. Once the dragon gets loose, it heads to the real world to cause all kinds of mischief. It is up to these two friends to stop them before Easter is ruined. Just when all seems lost, something amazing ends up happening. Kids will have a lot of fun reading this book.

The Hot Cross Bunny is available now. You can order this book on Amazon, at Barnes and Noble and at Bookshop.