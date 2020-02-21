Meet a Strong Advocate in ‘Genesis the Amazing Animal Ally’

See a strong advocate in action on ‘Genesis the Amazing Animal Ally’

Last time on Marvel Hero Project, we learned about a boy named Robbie. He wanted to fight to save our national parks. They got to visit many of them, and see firsthand what made them great. It also gave him a reason to save them. As this episode came to an end he became the next person to join an elite group of people. Now meet a passionate advocate in ‘Genesis the Amazing Animal Ally’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is my thoughts on it.

You can read the premise for ‘Genesis the Amazing Animal Ally’ here:

Genesis is a fierce advocate for the care and safekeeping of all kinds of creatures, and her activism is inspiring others to follow her lead. She dedicates her time volunteering to help protect all kinds of animals, ensuring they have safe environments and receive treatment when they are injured. Now, Marvel recognizes her compassion and service as she becomes a member of Marvel’s Hero Project.

It was great getting to know more about this inspiring advocate. They took on a great cause at a young age, and were eager to find ways to help. Their voice continued to inspire those around them. Although they hit a snag or two along the way, they refused to let it bring them down. As this episode came to a close Marvel made them the next member of an elite group of kids.

Marvel Hero Project ‘Genesis the Amazing Animal Ally’ airs tomorrow on Disney Plus. You can follow this show on Facebook.