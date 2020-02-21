Get Daily Email
Home / A&E / Meet a Strong Advocate in ‘Genesis the Amazing Animal Ally’

Meet a Strong Advocate in ‘Genesis the Amazing Animal Ally’

Learn about a teen who wants to do all they can to ensure animals get the care they need

by

genesis the amazing animal ally, marvel hero project, tv show, documentary, season 1, review, disney plus

See a strong advocate in action on ‘Genesis the Amazing Animal Ally’

Last time on Marvel Hero Project, we learned about a boy named Robbie. He wanted to fight to save our national parks. They got to visit many of them, and see firsthand what made them great. It also gave him a reason to save them. As this episode came to an end he became the next person to join an elite group of people. Now meet a passionate advocate in ‘Genesis the Amazing Animal Ally’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is my thoughts on it.

genesis the amazing animal ally, marvel hero project, tv show, documentary, season 1, review, disney plus

(c) Disney Plus

You can read the premise for ‘Genesis the Amazing Animal Ally’ here:

Genesis is a fierce advocate for the care and safekeeping of all kinds of creatures, and her activism is inspiring others to follow her lead. She dedicates her time volunteering to help protect all kinds of animals, ensuring they have safe environments and receive treatment when they are injured. Now, Marvel recognizes her compassion and service as she becomes a member of Marvel’s Hero Project.

genesis the amazing animal ally, marvel hero project, tv show, documentary, season 1, review, disney plus

(c) Disney Plus

It was great getting to know more about this inspiring advocate. They took on a great cause at a young age, and were eager to find ways to help. Their voice continued to inspire those around them. Although they hit a snag or two along the way, they refused to let it bring them down. As this episode came to a close Marvel made them the next member of an elite group of kids.

genesis the amazing animal ally, marvel hero project, tv show, documentary, season 1, review, disney plus

(c) Disney Plus

Marvel Hero Project ‘Genesis the Amazing Animal Ally’ airs tomorrow on Disney Plus. You can follow this show on Facebook.

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

