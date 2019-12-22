Meet a Very Strong Girl in ‘Dazzling Lorelei’

Hear about a very strong girl in ‘Dazzling Lorelei’

Last time on Marvel’s Hero Project, we met a boy named Jahkil. He saw people suffering in his city, and planned on doing something about it. The plan they had grew like wildfire, and seemed to get bigger each year. As this episode came to a close they became the next person selected to join an elite group. Now we meet a strong girl in ‘Dazzling Lorelei’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and this is what I thought of it.

You can read the premise for ‘Dazzling Lorelei’ here:

Born with half a heart, Lorelei makes sure other kids like her get the cardiac care they need.

Learn all about an amazing girl in ‘Dazzling Lorelei’. She was born with a rare heart condition, but refused to let it hold her back. One time she was getting treatment, she noticed a problem and decided to do something about it. Her solution helped people just like her, and grew bigger than she ever expected it to. As this episode comes to a close, she gets asked to join an elite group of people.

Marvel’s Hero Project ‘Dazzling Lorelei’ is available now on Disney Plus. You can follow this show on Facebook.