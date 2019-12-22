Get Daily Email
We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Home / A&E / Meet a Very Strong Girl in ‘Dazzling Lorelei’

Meet a Very Strong Girl in ‘Dazzling Lorelei’

Learn all about a girl who refuses to let life bring her down and loves helping others

by

dazzling lorelei, marvel's hero project, tv show, documentary, season 1, review, disney plus

Hear about a very strong girl in ‘Dazzling Lorelei’

Last time on Marvel’s Hero Project, we met a boy named Jahkil. He saw people suffering in his city, and planned on doing something about it. The plan they had grew like wildfire, and seemed to get bigger each year. As this episode came to a close they became the next person selected to join an elite group. Now we meet a strong girl in ‘Dazzling Lorelei’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and this is what I thought of it.

dazzling lorelei, marvel's hero project, tv show, documentary, season 1, review, disney plus

(c) Disney Plus

You can read the premise for ‘Dazzling Lorelei’ here:

Born with half a heart, Lorelei makes sure other kids like her get the cardiac care they need.

dazzling lorelei, marvel's hero project, tv show, documentary, season 1, review, disney plus

(c) Disney Plus

Learn all about an amazing girl in ‘Dazzling Lorelei’. She was born with a rare heart condition, but refused to let it hold her back. One time she was getting treatment, she noticed a problem and decided to do something about it. Her solution helped people just like her, and grew bigger than she ever expected it to. As this episode comes to a close, she gets asked to join an elite group of people.

dazzling lorelei, marvel's hero project, tv show, documentary, season 1, review, disney plus

(c) Disney Plus

Marvel’s Hero Project ‘Dazzling Lorelei’ is available now on Disney Plus. You can follow this show on Facebook.

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

