A Mind Controlled Ivy Tries to Kill Harley in ‘Lovers Quarrel’

Some mind controlled villains need to be stopped in ‘Lovers Quarrel’

Last time on Harley Quinn, she needed help from the Joker to find an important book. When the book got grabbed by a para demon, their mission got much harder. But working together they were able to retrieve it, and free the Justice League from its clutches. Now a mind controlled Ivy wants to kill Harley in ‘Lovers Quarrel’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the premise for ‘Lovers Quarrel’ here:

Darkseid will grant Psycho the world if Psycho can prove himself by bringing him the head of Harley Quinn, the earth woman who absconded with his army without making good on her end of the deal. Psycho manages to control Ivy’s mind, which results in the Justice League fighting Ivy, and the ultimate showdown: Ivy vs. Harley!

A mind controlled Ivy is trying to kill Harley in ‘Lovers Quarrel’. She isn’t the only one, it looks like Clayface and King Shark are also being mind controlled. While the Justice League takes them on, Harley hopes she can somehow get through to Ivy. As this episode comes to a close, Ivy is freed from Psycho’s clutches, and a huge secret gets revealed to everyone.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Harley Quinn ‘Lovers Quarrel’ is available now on DC Universe. You can follow this show on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.