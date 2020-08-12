This Mission is Coming to a Close in ‘The End is at Hand’

Things aren’t looking good in ‘The End is at Hand’

Last time on Agents of Shield, Kora came to the team for help. Some of them wanted to believe her, but others weren’t so sure. When something strange started happening to the base, Coulson tried to find a way to stop it. Yet as this episode came to a close, the future of Shield didn’t look that bright. Now it looks like this mission is almost over in ‘The End is at Hand’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the premise for ‘The End is at Hand’ here:

With their backs against the wall and Nathaniel and Sibyl edging ever closer to eliminating S.H.I.E.L.D. from the history books, the agents must rely on their strengths to outsmart and outlast the Chronicoms. This is their most important fight, and it will take the help of friends and teammates, past and present, to survive.

Things are not looking good for Shield in 'The End is at Hand'. Most of the bases get destroyed, and the team isn't sure what to do next. When some of them end up on one of the ships, they will have to think fast. They come up with a wild plan, and just hope it ends up working. Yet as this episode comes to a close and an old ally returns, it looks like there may be some hope for Shield after all.

