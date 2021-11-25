A Mission Gets More Dangerous in ‘I Know Why The Caged Cat Sings’

A mission takes a bad turn in ‘I Know Why the Caged Cat Sings’

Last time on Young Justice: Phantoms, Artemis and her team went on a risky rescue mission. While this was going on Artemis was still having a tough time trusting either of her two new potential allies. When things went south we finally found out who was the mole after all. As this episode came to a close things for this small team weren’t looking that good. Now Artemis needs to find a way out of this mess in ‘I Know Why the Caged Cat Sings’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is my thoughts on it.

You can read the premise for ‘I Know Why the Caged Cat Sings’ here:

For Tigress, saving everyone may not be an option – unless help is offered from an unexpected source.