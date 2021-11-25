Get Daily Email
A Mission Gets More Dangerous in 'I Know Why The Caged Cat Sings'

A Mission Gets More Dangerous in ‘I Know Why The Caged Cat Sings’

A simple rescue mission quickly becomes much more dangerous for this small team

i know why the caged cat sings, phantoms, young justice, tv show, animated, action, drama, season 4, review, warner bros animation, hbo max

A mission takes a bad turn in ‘I Know Why the Caged Cat Sings’

Last time on Young Justice: Phantoms, Artemis and her team went on a risky rescue mission. While this was going on Artemis was still having a tough time trusting either of her two new potential allies. When things went south we finally found out who was the mole after all. As this episode came to a close things for this small team weren’t looking that good. Now Artemis needs to find a way out of this mess in ‘I Know Why the Caged Cat Sings’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is my thoughts on it.

i know why the caged cat sings, phantoms, young justice, tv show, animated, action, drama, season 4, review, warner bros animation, hbo max

(c) HBO Max

You can read the premise for ‘I Know Why the Caged Cat Sings’ here:

For Tigress, saving everyone may not be an option – unless help is offered from an unexpected source.
i know why the caged cat sings, phantoms, young justice, tv show, animated, action, drama, season 4, review, warner bros animation, hbo max

(c) HBO Max

The team finds themselves surrounded at the start of this episode. An old friend tells Artemis to stall while someone else tries to get free from their chains. A member of the team chooses to do something drastic and an intense fight ensues. Thanks to the surprise help from someone the team makes it out of this dangerous place in one piece. Someone prepares to do something bad but thankfully are talked out of it. As this episode comes to a close it looks like some much needed healing can begin.

i know why the caged cat sings, phantoms, young justice, tv show, animated, action, drama, season 4, review, warner bros animation, hbo max

(c) HBO Max

Young Justice: Phantoms ‘I Know Why the Caged Cat Sings’ is available now on HBO Max.

 

 

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

