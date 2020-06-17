The Mission Pushes the Team to Make a Tough Call in ‘Out of the Past’

Their mission gets much tougher in ‘Out of the Past’

Last time on Agents of Shield, the team found themselves in 1955. They were there because the chronicoms had a new mission, and it was up to this team to stop it. To do so, they would have to somehow infiltrate one of Shields most impenetrable bases. As the mission moved along, they ran into a familiar face or two. As this episode came to an end, it looked like the mission wasn’t over yet. Now this team will have a tough decision to make in ‘Out of the Past’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the premise for ‘Out of the Past’ here:

It was just another average morning on July 22, 1955, when Agent Phil Coulson realized the importance of that day in the S.H.I.E.L.D. history books. With a chip on his shoulder and a genre-bending glitch in his system, he’d set into motion a chain of events that would hopefully preserve the timeline as we know it and ensure those pesky chronicoms get the ending they deserve. What could go wrong?

The team’s mission in 1955 isn’t over yet in ‘Out of the Past’. Coulson realizes why this moment is important in Shield history, and he decides to do all he can to help out. Yet as this mission moves along, the team is forced to make a tough call. As this episode comes to a close, the mission through time doesn’t seem to be finished yet. To learn more about Agents of Shield click on this website.

Agents of Shield 'Out of the Past' airs tonight at 10/9 c on ABC.