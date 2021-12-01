The Mission Reaches its End on ‘Lost in Space’ Season 3

A mission is almost over in ‘Lost in Space’ season 3

Lost in Space has been an interesting show. We have seen a family face difficult odds but somehow they have always come out on top. Last season we saw them try to get off a strange planet, and once things seemed to be going great a powerful foe returned with a huge army. As last season came to a close some tough decisions had to be made. Now it looks like this mission might be coming to an end. I was able to get screeners for this season and here is what I thought of them.

You can read the plot for Lost in Space season 3 here:

The stakes are higher than ever and the Robinson family’s survival instincts will be put to the ultimate test. After a year of being trapped on a mysterious planet, Judy, Penny, Will and the Robot must lead the 97 young Colonists in a harrowing evacuation — but not before secrets are unearthed that will change their lives forever. Meanwhile John and Maureen — with Don at their side — must battle overwhelming odds as they try to reunite with their kids. The Robinsons will have to grapple with the emotional challenge of not just being lost — but being separated from the ones they love… as they face the greatest alien threat yet.

It has been almost a year since we last checked in with this family. The kids seem to be doing okay thanks to Judy’s leadership. Meanwhile things don’t seem to be going so well with the parents and Maureen hates not knowing how her kids are doing. Once they all get reunited this family is forced to make a tough decision. Just when it looks like they might finally get to Alpha Centauri something terrible ends up happening. This causes this family to do something rash with the hopes that it will stop the plans of a powerful foe once and for all.

Lost in Space season 3 is available now on Netflix. You can follow this show on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.