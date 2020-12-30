More Young Heroes Fight Deadly Monsters in ‘The Mythics’ Vol 2

The world faces more grave threats in ‘The Mythics’ Vol 2

I had a great time reading The Mythics Vol 1. We saw some young heroes get chosen to take down some powerful threats. Thanks to guidance from old heroes they each found a way to save the world from destruction. Well now the world faces greater threats in Vol 2. I was able to get a digital copy of this graphic novel and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the plot for The Mythics Vol 2 here:

Earth is in peril as ancient evil, thought banished to Mars ages ago, has resurfaced all over the world. Now, six teenagers from around the globe are being recruited and gifted with extraordinary powers and sacred weapons to stop this plague of evil. See how 13 year-old Miguel of Mexico, 16 year-old Neo of Greece, and 12 year-old Parvati of India, are approached by strange magical creatures who slowly reveal that they must leave their everyday lives and assume the roles they were born for: heroes of mythic proportions set to save the world and rid it from evil! They also encounter the very gods that they must oppose—if they survive.

I had a lot of fun reading this graphic novel. We see three more people take on the role of hero to stop an ancient evil. None of them are too excited about this new role at first, but once their loved ones are threatened they agree to fight whatever monsters come their way. The battles will push them to the limits, but losing isn’t a option. As this graphic novel comes to a close, it looks like this evil may not be completely vanquished yet.

The Mythics Vol 2 is available now. You can order this graphic novel on Amazon and at Barnes and Noble.