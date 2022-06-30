Movies to See in Theaters Right Now

June marks the start of summer blockbuster season, which means a huge wave of movies will be hitting theaters very soon. From long-awaited sequels to landmark films like Jurassic Park and Top Gun to biopics about the life and career of Elvis Presley, here are all the movies you can find currently playing in theaters.

Popular New Releases

All the movies that have audiences buzzing or that fans have been eagerly awaiting for months.

Top Gun: Maverick

A sequel over 30 years in the making, Top Gun: Maverick sees Tom Cruise return to one of his most famous roles as Maverick, an action-addicted, ace pilot in the US Navy. When Maverick is reassigned to instruct the new generation of TOP GUN pilots — including the son of his deceased best friend (Miles Teller) — he has to deal with the ghosts of his past and the idea that his life of excitement may be coming to an end.

One of those rare sequels that surpasses the quality of the original, Top Gun: Maverick has earned overwhelmingly positive reviews from critics. A massive financial success, it’s been called one of the best movies of the year so far, with many also proclaiming it one of the best films in Cruise’s career to date.

Where to watch: Exclusively in theaters

Rotten Tomatoes score: 97%

IMDB score: 8.6

Elvis

A biopic focused on the King of Rock and Roll himself (Austin Butler), Elvis takes audiences through the iconic R & B singer’s career from his early days to his peak popularity in the ‘50s and ‘60s. Also showcased throughout is Presley’s tumultuous relationship with his legendary manager, Colonel Tom Parker (Tom Hanks), the man responsible for discovering Elvis in the first place.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Premiering at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival, Elvis garnered generally positive reviews, particular praise being aimed at Butler’s performance in the film. It’s more than likely to earn a few nominations come award season, so we’d suggest watching it on the big screen while you can.

Where to watch: Exclusively in theaters

Rotten Tomatoes score: 80%

IMDB score: 7.8

Lightyear

Pixar rarely makes a bad film, with Lightyear being a testament to this very reliable attribute for the animation giant. A spin-off of the beloved Toy Story films, the film follows the titular Space Ranger (Chris Evans) and his crew as they struggle to find a way off an isolated planet far from home. As they search for ways to leave, they come into contact with the evil Emperor Zurg (James Brolin) and his massive robotic armada.

Like the Toy Story films that came before it, Lightyear has received predominantly positive reviews from critics. However, some critics felt the movie fails to live up to the high bar set by the earlier Toy Story films, leading to it receiving the worst rating out of the franchise (although, on its own, its ratings are still incredibly high for an animated film).

Where to watch: Exclusively in theaters

Rotten Tomatoes score: 76%

IMDB score: 5.1

Jurassic World: Dominion

After dinosaurs have escaped from confinement and are now living in populated areas, the world struggles to find a way to adapt to their new proximity to their prehistoric counterparts. Meanwhile, Dr. Ellie Satler (Laura Dern) uncovers a massive conspiracy involving mutated locusts sabotaging the world’s food supplies, leading her to ask Alan Grant (Sam Neill) and Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum) for help.

At the same time, Owen (Chris Pratt) and Claire (Bryce Dallas Howard) do their best to keep Maisie (Isabella Sermon) — the first genetically engineered human — safe from harm. After Maisie is kidnapped, though, Owen and Claire go on a globe-trotting adventure to find her.

The sixth entry in the Jurassic Park series and the third installment of the Jurassic World trilogy, Jurassic World: Dominion sees every franchise hero meet up for the very first time. As exciting as that idea sounds, though, the execution could’ve been better, the film earning almost entirely negative reviews.

Where to watch: Exclusively in theaters

Rotten Tomatoes score: 30%

IMDB score: 6.0

Other Movies of Note

Notable films that will likely continue playing for only a few more weeks.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Another universe-bending addition to the MCU, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness features the eponymous master of sorcery (Benedict Cumberbatch) as he protects a young woman (Xochitl Gomez) from a former ally turned dangerous supervillain.

Containing plenty of twists and turns and full of unexpected character developments, Doctor Strange 2 was fairly warmly received by critics, although some felt it was inferior to the other MCU Phase Four movies. Having been released in early May and now available on Disney+, it’s likely you’ll find this movie in select theaters for only a few more weeks.

Where to watch: In theaters/On Disney+

Rotten Tomatoes score: 97%

IMDB score: 7.3

The Bob’s Burger Movie

A continuation of the Bob’s Burger TV series, The Bob’s Burger Movie sees the Belcher family trying to save their restaurant from bankruptcy after a massive sinkhole manifests itself right outside their door.

A film bursting with the series’ signature blend of humor and comedic songs, The Bob’s Burger Movie was just as generously received by critics as the TV series was — if not more so. Released near the end of May, the film can still be seen at a few theaters, but only for a few more weeks.

Where to watch: In theaters/On HBO Max July 12

Rotten Tomatoes score: 86%

IMDB score: 7.4

Comedy

For movie fans who love to laugh.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Brian and Charles

An indie film that is likely playing at select arthouse theaters near you, Brian and Charles follows British inventor Brian (David Earl), who spends his days building machines that rarely work. After exiting the winter season suffering from acute depression, Brian decides to embark on his most ambitious project yet: a robot companion to spend time with.

For fans of quirky buddy films of the Swiss Army Man variety, Brian and Charles has been praised by critics, many of whom have celebrated the film for its exploration of friendship, family, and mental health.

Where to watch: Exclusively in theaters

Rotten Tomatoes score: 79%

IMDB score: 7

Cha Cha Real Smooth

Another indie film that is playing at a limited number of theaters, Cha Cha Real Smooth follows a Bar Mitzah party host (Cooper Raiff) who becomes a close friend of a party attendee (Dakota Johnson) and her austistic daughter (Vanessa Burghardt).

The second film from director, writer, and star Cooper Raiff, Cha Cha Real Smooth has been met enthusiastically by critics and audiences, with many citing it as the breakout film from a talented director in the making.

Where to watch: Exclusively in theaters

Rotten Tomatoes score: 87%

IMDB score: 7.5

Horror

For movie fans looking for a scare.

The Black Phone

From horror novelist Joe Hill comes this adaptation of his short story, The Black Phone. In it, a young boy (Mason Thames) finds himself kidnapped by a local serial killer (Ethan Hawke) who imprisons him in his basement. The only means of escape the boy can rely on comes in the form of a mysterious black phone that allows him to talk to the killer’s previous victims, all of whom are trying to get him to avoid their grim fate.

Reviews for The Black Phone have all been positive, with Hawke’s performance being particularly singled out as a highlight for the film. Director Scott Derrickson has said it’s his most personal film to date, horror or otherwise. Additional praise was offered for the film’s child actors, the direction, and more psychological thrills than the typical jump scares that mire most other horror films out there.

Where to watch: Exclusively in theaters

Rotten Tomatoes score: 90%

IMDB score: 7.5

Sports

For fans of every sport, from baseball to chess.

The Phantom of the Open

Based on a surprisingly true story, The Phantom of the Open follows the short-lived career of Maurice Flitcroft (Mark Rylance), widely considered one of the worst players in the history of professional golf.

Mark Rylance is one of those actors who can stand out in a large-budgeted ensemble or as the center piece in an indie sports film. His performance here was lauded by critics, with many praising the film for its unusual approach to the sports genre (focusing on one of the game’s worst athletes instead of its most famous players).

Where to watch: Exclusively in theaters

Rotten Tomatoes score: 87%

IMDB score: 7.3

Fun For All Ages

Movies that are perfect for the entire family.

The Bad Guys

Mr. Wolf (Sam Rockwell) is the leader of an anthropomorphic group of top-notch criminals. To avoid a lengthy prison sentence, Wolf suggests he and his crew go straight and pretend they’ve turned over a new leaf as upstanding citizens. Over time, though, Wolf begins to truly feel a change of heart under his new identity as a good guy.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Featuring starring roles from Awkafina, Marc Maron, Anthony Ramos, and Craig Robinson, The Bad Guys was well-received by critics, many of whom praised the characters, themes, and animation style (modeled after the style of Into the Spider-Verse).

Where to watch: Exclusively in theaters/On Peacock July 1

Rotten Tomatoes score: 88%

IMDB score: 6.9

Sonic the Hedgehog 2

The second installment of the Sonic the Hedgehog film franchise, Sonic the Hedgehog 2 finds Sonic (Ben Schwartz) and new hero Tails (Colleen O’Shaughnessey) as they try to locate The Master Emerald before the sinister Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey) or Knuckles (Idris Elba) do.

Considered by many to be a major improvement upon the original Sonic the Hedgehog, Sonic the Hedgehog 2 has largely positive reviews. Particular praise was meted out for the film’s animation style, action, humor, and performances, though some criticism was directed at the movie’s pacing and length (slightly over 2 hours).

Where to watch: In theaters/On Paramount+

Rotten Tomatoes score: 70%

IMDB score: 6.6

Popular Re-Releases

Iconic movies that are headed for the big screen for a limited time.

The Thing

Just in time to commemorate the 40th anniversary of its original release date, John Carpenter’s legendary horror film, The Thing, is set to receive a limited release in select theaters. At a remote research outpost in Antarctica, a team of scientists stumble upon a hostile alien lifeform able to take the form of anything it touches. After the alien breaks free, the team descends into a wave of paranoia over who might secretly be the alien.

Commonly seen as of the greatest horror and sci-fi films of all time, The Thing has gained a massive cult following since its initial release in 1982. For any films of this film, we encourage you to look up theaters near you to check specific dates for when this film will be playing.

Where to watch: In theaters for limited time/On Peacock (premium subscription required)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 83%

IMDB score: 8.2

Our Current Favorites

Movies we highly recommend seeing in theaters while you still can.

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Evelyn (Michelle Yeoh) is a middle-aged Chinese-American laundromat owner struggling to find happiness in life and to connect with her estranged family — including her husband (Ke Huy Quan) and daughter (Stephanie Hsu). While being audited by the IRS, she soon finds herself swept up into an otherworldly adventure upon discovering she’s the only person able to save existence from a multiversal threat.

The fact that Everything Everywhere All At Once is still playing in theaters despite its March release date is a testament to how truly great a film it is. It’s a dazzling exploration of family and finding meaning in one’s life, as well as a hodgepodge of different genres, ranging from science fiction and martial arts to fantasy and dark comedy.

Where to watch: Exclusively in theaters

Rotten Tomatoes score: 95%

IMDB score: 8.3

Richard Chachowski is a freelance writer based in New Jersey. He loves reading, his dog Tootsie, and pretty much every movie to ever exist (especially Star Wars).

—

Previously Published on Wealth of Geeks

Shutterstock image