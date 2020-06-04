Music Videos Are Also a Type of Art

—

Music is known to be a source of self-exploration, calmness, and is considered to be one of the supreme forms of art all around the world. People use music as a healer and found music as a partner during a heartbreak. Just like any other form of art requires a group of people to produce it, the same way making music videos involves a lot of hard work, but that hard work pays off too! Just like when you see a painting and end up admiring the message, the art of that painting. The same goes for music, once you find that piece of art that touches you, you never stop admiring it. Though there are many other resources available to relax and lift your mood, music is considered to be one of the most popular forms of relaxing when it comes to people.

Each type of art is further divided into many different spheres; there are people who love to listen to heavy metal, orchestra, dance music, and hip hop. While others prefer soulful, classical, and folk music, each one gets to pick one that illustrates people’s personalities.

The go-to app for people to watch all these music videos is YouTube. Just because it’s easily accessible, does not buffer a lot, and provides any kind of music video that ever prefer to watch. Not only that, but YouTube also lets you create the playlist of your preference, now you can fractionate different kinds of music videos. Many different types of music videos are listed below:

CONCERT VIDEOS:

Even when you miss a live performance of your favorite artist, YouTube provides you with all those videos that you can watch later; at your convenience. Watching your favorite artist perform live is a thousand times better, but something is better than nothing?

One of the examples could be Coldplay’s Fix by You. The energy that it delivers is just extraordinary.

STORY-TELLING VIDEOS:

This kind of music videos usually delivers a story to the tellers. Combination of videos that explains the story with music kind of give Goosebumps to the viewers because definitely nothing could beat the combo of emotional story and music.

YelloPain- influence serves as one of the story-telling videos and one of the videos that make you get lost into the video.

LYRICS VIDEOS:

As the name suggests, these music videos usually combine lyrics with the video. Not only that they also help you in learning lyrics and yes, correcting your own lyrics too. When talking about these videos one can never ignore the work that these videos has such amazing graphics that actually plays role in attracting viewers.

ANIMATIONS:

You all must have watched some adorable Disney songs. These animated videos serve amazingly to some people who love animated things. Yes, obviously, not only kids love animation, but adults too love watching animated videos.

How far I’ll Go from Moana is a fantastic example of an animated video. The characters are, and the video looks fabulous.

PROMOTIONAL MUSIC VIDEOS:

These types of videos are usually small videos whose purpose is to promote some big projects; sometimes, they are made of different clips from the main project.

Even though we have many different types of videos that are available on YouTube, many times, it becomes difficult to save video for later use because it consumes a lot of storage space, and other problems of sticking with YouTube sometimes become very frustrating. People want to have something that is more compatible with daily use. Here comes the concept of mp3 music, which basically serves as music minus the video. And when you choose this option, another problem that arises is how to do so?

Now, if you search away, you’ll find a lot of websites and apps that do provide video conversions but have glitches that might be very dangerous for your gadget. The best mp3 download should give you a rapid conversion of video and obviously a speedy download option not only that but keeping the quality of the sound clear and not mess it up. It is very important to keep your laptop, phone saved, and secured while using any mp3 downloader.

—

