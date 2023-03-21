A Mysterious Magic Comes to Midgard in ‘Queen of Deception’

An action packed story gets told in ‘Queen of Deception’

I have enjoyed each of the Thor movies. Each on took me on a thrilling adventure and showed new sides of Asgard. When I heard about Queen of Deception I couldn’t wait to read it. I was able to get a digital copy of this book and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the plot for Queen of Deception here:

A burst of magic from Midgard attracts the attention of Hela, Queen of Hel. The Goddess of Death craves power to enable her ultimate conquest of the Realms, and this new sorcery from Earth is tantalizing… Pursuing its source, Hela is appalled to find herself in Elizabethan England. From Asgard, Lady Sif and the valkyrie, Brunnhilde are also dispatched to Midgard, and neither of them have any love for Hela. Yet a still greater threat awaits: the Dark Elves see Midgard as the first battle in war of the Realms. Only a team-up between hated enemies can win the day, but how far can you really trust the Queen of Hel?

I had a blast reading this book. When Hela starts to feel a strong magic from far away, she decides to leave her realm to learn more about it. Once a Valkyrie starts to have strange nightmares, she and Lady Sif are sent to Midgard to investigate. Seems a man has gotten a hold of magic he doesn’t understand, one that promises to bring a great evil to this realm. To stop them, it seems hated enemies might have to work together. As this book comes to a close, three Asgardians find a way to save Midgard from a powerful threat.

