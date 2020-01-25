A Mysterious Woman Asks for Picard’s Help in ‘Remembrance’

Picard decides to help out a mysterious woman in ‘Remembrance’

I consider myself a pretty big Star Trek fan. I have watched every season of almost all of the shows. One of my favorites has to be Star Trek: The Next Generation. This show introduced some amazing new species, and this crew’s adventures lived on in a few films. Now the journey for Picard continues in ‘Remembrance’. I was able to watch a screener of this pilot and this is what I thought of it.

You can read the premise for ‘Remembrance’ here:

At the end of the 24th Century, and 14 years after his retirement from Starfleet, Jean-Luc Picard is living a quiet life on his vineyard, Chateau Picard. When he is sought out by a mysterious young woman, Dahj, in need of his help, he soon realizes she may have personal connections to his own past.

This pilot did a wonderful job starting this show with a bang. We get to see a different Jean Luc Picard, one who has renounced Starfleet. It doesn’t take too long to find out why this has happened. There are a few scenes where we see Data again, but not in the way you might expect. When a mysterious woman seeks Picard out, he decides to do whatever he can to help. When he finds out who they are, it brings him a bit of joy. Just when it looks like this mission has come to an end, in reality it has only just begun.

