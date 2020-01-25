Get Daily Email
A Mysterious Woman Asks for Picard's Help in 'Remembrance'

A Mysterious Woman Asks for Picard’s Help in ‘Remembrance’

When a mysterious woman searches him out, he just has to know why

Picard decides to help out a mysterious woman in ‘Remembrance’

I consider myself a pretty big Star Trek fan. I have watched every season of almost all of the shows. One of my favorites has to be Star Trek: The Next Generation. This show introduced some amazing new species, and this crew’s adventures lived on in a few films. Now the journey for Picard continues in ‘Remembrance’. I was able to watch a screener of this pilot and this is what I thought of it.

You can read the premise for ‘Remembrance’ here:

At the end of the 24th Century, and 14 years after his retirement from Starfleet, Jean-Luc Picard is living a quiet life on his vineyard, Chateau Picard. When he is sought out by a mysterious young woman, Dahj, in need of his help, he soon realizes she may have personal connections to his own past.

This pilot did a wonderful job starting this show with a bang. We get to see a different Jean Luc Picard, one who has renounced Starfleet. It doesn’t take too long to find out why this has happened. There are a few scenes where we see Data again, but not in the way you might expect. When a mysterious woman seeks Picard out, he decides to do whatever he can to help. When he finds out who they are, it brings him a bit of joy. Just when it looks like this mission has come to an end, in reality it has only just begun.

Star Trek: Picard ‘Remembrance’ is available now on CBS All Access. You can follow this show on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

