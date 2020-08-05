Nathanial Attempts to Find Someone in ‘Brand New Day’

Nathanial is looking for someone in ‘Brand New Day’

Last time on Agents of Shield, the team learned part of Nathanial’s plan. It looked like he was trying to recruit some inhumans to his side, and found a way to give other people special abilities. The team was busy trying to protect someone with the fear that Nathanial wanted to kidnap them. Yet as this episode came to a close, this ended up not being his plan after all. Now Nathanial is trying to find someone important in ‘Brand New Day’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the premise for ‘Brand New Day’ here:

With the help of Kora on the inside, Sibyl and Nathanial continue their fight to shape a dark new future for S.H.I.E.L.D., managing to stay one step ahead of the agents along the way. If the team is going to turn this one around, they’ll have to get creative, and maybe even a little out of this world.

Kora comes to the team for help in ‘Brand New Day’. At first they want to believe her, but some of the team has their doubts. When Kora does something unexpected, her real plan comes into focus. Coulson works hard to stop it, but this may not be possible in time. Meanwhile Daisy brings Sousa and Mack on a dangerous mission which she hopes will help turn the tide in their favor. As this episode comes to a close, it looks like Shield itself is in real trouble. To learn more about Agents of Shield click on this website.

Agents of Shield 'Brand New Day' airs tonight at 10/9 c on ABC.