Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / A&E / A New Adventure Begins on ‘Dragons: The Nine Realms’ Season 1

A New Adventure Begins on ‘Dragons: The Nine Realms’ Season 1

The lives of four kids change forever after one makes a startling discovery

by Leave a Comment

the nine realms, dragons, tv show, computer animated, season 1, review, dreamworks animation, hulu

A new adventure begins on ‘Dragons: The Nine Realms’ season 1

I was blown away by each of the How to Train Your Dragon films. They all told an exciting chapter in this thrilling story. Dragons: Rescue Riders tells the story of a younger group of kids and dragons and the adventures they go on together. When I heard about Dragons: The Nine Realms I couldn’t wait to watch it. I was able to get screeners for season 1 of this show and here is what I thought of them.

the nine realms, dragons, tv show, computer animated, season 1, review, dreamworks animation, hulu

(c) Hulu

You can read the plot for Dragons The Nine Realms season 1 here:

Set 1,300 years after the events of How To Train Your Dragon, dragons are now just a legend to the modern world. When a geological anomaly opens up an immense, miles-deep fissure in the Earth’s surface, scientists from all over the world gather at a new research facility to study the mysterious phenomenon. Soon a group of misfit kids, brought to the site by their parents, uncover the truth about dragons and where they’ve been hiding — a secret they must keep to themselves to protect what they’ve discovered.

the nine realms, dragons, tv show, computer animated, season 1, review, dreamworks animation, hulu

(c) Hulu

I had a great time watching each of these episodes. From the moment a kid made a shocking discovery their life was never going to be the same. Eventually a few other kids find out about it and their lives are also changed forever. While they try to keep this discovery a secret this facility keeps being hit by strange earthquakes. Once these kids find out what is causing them they must come together to stop them for good. As this season comes to a close it is clear this adventure is far from over.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free
the nine realms, dragons, tv show, computer animated, season 1, review, dreamworks animation, hulu

(c) Hulu

Dragons: The Nine Realms season 1 premieres on Hulu and Peacock tomorrow.

 

 

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

guest
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
PinShares33

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x