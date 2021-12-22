A new adventure begins on ‘Dragons: The Nine Realms’ season 1

I was blown away by each of the How to Train Your Dragon films. They all told an exciting chapter in this thrilling story. Dragons: Rescue Riders tells the story of a younger group of kids and dragons and the adventures they go on together. When I heard about Dragons: The Nine Realms I couldn’t wait to watch it. I was able to get screeners for season 1 of this show and here is what I thought of them.

You can read the plot for Dragons The Nine Realms season 1 here:

Set 1,300 years after the events of How To Train Your Dragon, dragons are now just a legend to the modern world. When a geological anomaly opens up an immense, miles-deep fissure in the Earth’s surface, scientists from all over the world gather at a new research facility to study the mysterious phenomenon. Soon a group of misfit kids, brought to the site by their parents, uncover the truth about dragons and where they’ve been hiding — a secret they must keep to themselves to protect what they’ve discovered.

I had a great time watching each of these episodes. From the moment a kid made a shocking discovery their life was never going to be the same. Eventually a few other kids find out about it and their lives are also changed forever. While they try to keep this discovery a secret this facility keeps being hit by strange earthquakes. Once these kids find out what is causing them they must come together to stop them for good. As this season comes to a close it is clear this adventure is far from over.

Dragons: The Nine Realms season 1 premieres on Hulu and Peacock tomorrow.