A new Dragon Arrives Near Huttsgalor in ‘Secrets of the Songwing’

These friends meet a new dragon in ‘Secrets of the Songwing’

I enjoyed every one of the How to Train Your Dragon movies. The first season of Dragons: Rescue Riders was a lot of fun to watch. Season 2 took this group of friends on more adventures discovering lots of new dragons. When I heard about ‘Secrets of the Songwing’ I hoped I would get a chance to watch it. I was able to get a screener of this special and here is my thoughts on it.

You can read the plot for ‘Secrets of the Songwing’ here:

When a majestic songwing uses her harmonious voice to hypnotize dragons and humans, the Rescue Riders must use the magic of song to save their friends from the harmonic hypnosis.

This was a pretty fun special to watch. It had some great songs, and told a rather interesting story. At first this new dragon comes off as a villain, but there may be a reason for their plans. It proves to be a real challenge for these friends to find a way to stop them and save the town. There was a bit of a twist ending I didn’t see coming, but this was kind of a good thing. Fans of the show won’t want to miss this special.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Dragons: Rescue Riders ‘Secrets of the Songwing’ is available now on Netflix. You can follow this special on Facebook.