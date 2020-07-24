Get Daily Email
A&E / A new Dragon Arrives Near Huttsgalor in 'Secrets of the Songwing'

A new Dragon Arrives Near Huttsgalor in ‘Secrets of the Songwing’

It turns out this dragon has some devious plans for this little town

secrets of the songwing, dragons rescue riders, tv show, computer animated, musical, adventure, review, dreamworks animation, netflix

These friends meet a new dragon in ‘Secrets of the Songwing’

I enjoyed every one of the How to Train Your Dragon movies. The first season of Dragons: Rescue Riders was a lot of fun to watch. Season 2 took this group of friends on more adventures discovering lots of new dragons. When I heard about ‘Secrets of the Songwing’ I hoped I would get a chance to watch it. I was able to get a screener of this special and here is my thoughts on it.

You can read the plot for ‘Secrets of the Songwing’ here:

When a majestic songwing uses her harmonious voice to hypnotize dragons and humans, the Rescue Riders must use the magic of song to save their friends from the harmonic hypnosis.

This was a pretty fun special to watch. It had some great songs, and told a rather interesting story. At first this new dragon comes off as a villain, but there may be a reason for their plans. It proves to be a real challenge for these friends to find a way to stop them and save the town. There was a bit of a twist ending I didn’t see coming, but this was kind of a good thing. Fans of the show won’t want to miss this special.

Dragons: Rescue Riders ‘Secrets of the Songwing’ is available now on Netflix. You can follow this special on Facebook.

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

