New Dragon Species are Found in ‘The Nine Realms’ Season 2

Meet new dragon species in ‘The Nine Realms’ season 2

I enjoyed all of the How To Train Your Dragon films. Each one told a great story and took audiences on an amazing adventure. Rescue Riders told a new side of this story and introduced fans to a younger team of heroes. A new story continues in The Nine Realms season 2. I was able to watch a screeners of this season and here is my thoughts on them.

You can read the plot for The Nine Realms season 2 here:

With Project ICARIS furthering expeditions deeper into the fissure, keeping dragons a secret is becoming increasingly harder for the Dragon Riders. Meanwhile Jun, D’Angelo and Alex are growing more suspicious of Tom and Thunder’s frequent solo quests, revealing Tom’s mission of uncovering his viking heritage and mysterious connection with dragons.

I had a great time watching each of these episodes. This team bumps into many new dragon species, and not all of them are friendly. A few of them put this team in serious danger and only quick thinking will get them out of it. As this season comes to a close Tom and Thunder take big risks to uncover a huge secret.

Dragons: The Nine Realms season 2 is available now on Peacock and Hulu.