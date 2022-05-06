Get Daily Email
New Dragon Species are Found in 'The Nine Realms' Season 2

New Dragon Species are Found in ‘The Nine Realms’ Season 2

As this group of friends continue to explore the caves they bump into some new dragon species

the nine realms, dragons, tv show, computer animated, comedy, adventure, season 2, review, peacock

Meet new dragon species in ‘The Nine Realms’ season 2

I enjoyed all of the How To Train Your Dragon films. Each one told a great story and took audiences on an amazing adventure. Rescue Riders told a new side of this story and introduced fans to a younger team of heroes. A new story continues in The Nine Realms season 2. I was able to watch a screeners of this season and here is my thoughts on them.

the nine realms, dragons, tv show, computer animated, comedy, adventure, season 2, review, peacock

(c) Peacock

You can read the plot for The Nine Realms season 2 here:

With Project ICARIS furthering expeditions deeper into the fissure, keeping dragons a secret is becoming increasingly harder for the Dragon Riders. Meanwhile Jun, D’Angelo and Alex are growing more suspicious of Tom and Thunder’s frequent solo quests, revealing Tom’s mission of uncovering his viking heritage and mysterious connection with dragons.

the nine realms, dragons, tv show, computer animated, comedy, adventure, season 2, review, peacock

(c) Peacock

I had a great time watching each of these episodes. This team bumps into many new dragon species, and not all of them are friendly. A few of them put this team in serious danger and only quick thinking will get them out of it. As this season comes to a close Tom and Thunder take big risks to uncover a huge secret.

the nine realms, dragons, tv show, computer animated, comedy, adventure, season 2, review, peacock

(c) Peacock

Dragons: The Nine Realms season 2 is available now on Peacock and Hulu.

 

 

 

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

