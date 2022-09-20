A New Family Comes to Live in Pawston in ‘Go Dog Go’ Season 3

A new family moves to Pawston in ‘Go Dog Go’ season 3

I have really liked Go Dog Go so far. It is a great show that takes viewers on exciting adventures in this one of a kind town. The last two seasons we have seen Tag and Scooch go on tons of wild adventures together. Now it looks like a new family is moving to Pawston in season 3. I was able to get screeners for this season and here is my thoughts on them.

The newest residents in the dog town of Pawston… are cats! Tag and Scooch take it upon themselves to welcome the Whiskerton family, but thinking about what cats like doesn’t come easy. Who knew that kibble omelets aren’t everyone’s favorite? Kit teaches the pups about all of her favorite cat-ivities, joins Tag and Scooch on a hunt for the legendary Bigpaw, and together they set out to win the Pawston Chewbilee Games!

A new family moves to Pawston at the start of this season, and it takes the people of this town by surprise. Tag and Scooch work hard to try to make this family feel welcome, but this proves to be harder than they thought. While this season moves along we see these characters learn some valuable lessons. As this season comes to a close Tag tries to come up with a way to not have to say goodbye to a close friend when she finds out they are moving back home.

Go Dog Go season 3 is available now on Netflix.