Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / A&E / A New Family Comes to Live in Pawston in ‘Go Dog Go’ Season 3

A New Family Comes to Live in Pawston in ‘Go Dog Go’ Season 3

Tag and Scooch do their best to make a new family feel welcome this season

by Leave a Comment

go dog go, tv show, computer animated, adaptation, season 3, review, dreamworks animation, netflix

A new family moves to Pawston in ‘Go Dog Go’ season 3

I have really liked Go Dog Go so far. It is a great show that takes viewers on exciting adventures in this one of a kind town. The last two seasons we have seen Tag and Scooch go on tons of wild adventures together. Now it looks like a new family is moving to Pawston in season 3. I was able to get screeners for this season and here is my thoughts on them.

go dog go, tv show, computer animated, adaptation, season 3, review, dreamworks animation, netflix

(c) Netflix

You can read the plot for Go Dog Go season 3 here:

The newest residents in the dog town of Pawston… are cats! Tag and Scooch take it upon themselves to welcome the Whiskerton family, but thinking about what cats like doesn’t come easy. Who knew that kibble omelets aren’t everyone’s favorite? Kit teaches the pups about all of her favorite cat-ivities, joins Tag and Scooch on a hunt for the legendary Bigpaw, and together they set out to win the Pawston Chewbilee Games!

go dog go, tv show, computer animated, adaptation, season 3, review, dreamworks animation, netflix

(c) Netflix

A new family moves to Pawston at the start of this season, and it takes the people of this town by surprise. Tag and Scooch work hard to try to make this family feel welcome, but this proves to be harder than they thought. While this season moves along we see these characters learn some valuable lessons. As this season comes to a close Tag tries to come up with a way to not have to say goodbye to a close friend when she finds out they are moving back home.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free
go dog go, tv show, computer animated, adaptation, season 3, review, dreamworks animation, netflix

(c) Netflix

Go Dog Go season 3 is available now on Netflix.

 

 

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

guest

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
PinShares31

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x