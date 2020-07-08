Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / A&E / A New Team Has a Tough Mission in ‘Totally Excellent Adventures of Mack and the D’

A New Team Has a Tough Mission in ‘Totally Excellent Adventures of Mack and the D’

Deke puts together a new team to try and stop an evil threat from coming back

by Leave a Comment

totally excellent adventures of mack and the d, agents of shield, tv show, action, drama, marvel, season 7, review, abc

An enemy tries to return in ‘Totally Excellent Adventures of Mack and the D’

Last time on Agents of Shield, the team found themselves in a real bind. The Zephyr got damaged, and there was little time to fix it. It also became apparent the chronicoms were trying to take over Shield, which they had to find some way to stop. The rest of the team needed to find a way to save Mack’s parent and get them to safety. As this episode came to a close, Coulson made a huge sacrifice and Mack discovered a shocking truth. Now Deke and Mack are trapped in the 1980s in ‘Totally Excellent Adventures of Mack and the D’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is what I thought of it.

totally excellent adventures of mack and the d, agents of shield, tv show, action, drama, marvel, season 7, review, abc

(c) ABC

You can read the premise for ‘Totally Excellent Adventures of Mack and the D’ here:

After being unexpectedly stranded in 1982, Mack retreats to his childhood home to process the death of his parents, while Deke gets to work scouting a chart-topping group of new agents. With no idea if or when the team is coming back for them, time seems to finally be on their side … at least until the killer robots show up.

totally excellent adventure of mack and the d, agents of shield, tv show, action, drama, marvel, season 7, review, abc

(c) ABC

Mack decides to self isolate for a while in ‘Totally Excellent Adventure of Mack and the D’. Losing his parents was hard, and he is having a hard time dealing with it. Meanhwile Deke has been staying busy, not only checking up on Mack but putting a new team together too. When he shows Mack the new team, he is less than impressed. Yet when it looks like an enemy is trying to return, he realizes he will need their help to stop them. As this episode comes to a close, Mack and Deke reunite with some of the team and update them on what just happened. To learn more about Agents of Shield click on this website.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free
totally excellent adventures of mack and the d, agents of shield, tv show, action, drama, marvel, season 7, review, abc

(c) ABC

Agents of Shield ‘Totally Excellent Adventures of Mack and the D’ airs tonight at 10/9 c on ABC. You can follow this show on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

0 0 vote
Article Rating
Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x