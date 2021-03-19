Get Daily Email
Home / A&E / A New Threat is Looming in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Pilot

A New Threat is Looming in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Pilot

As the healing for one character begins it looks like a new threat is coming out of the darkness

by

the falcon and the winter soldier, miniseries, pilot, action, adventure, superhero, review, marvel studios, disney plus

A new adventure begins in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier pilot

When the first Captain America film came out, we saw a new type of hero rise. They took on a powerful threat, and along the way lost a dear friend. Decades later we learned this friend had been turned into a monster. When the world faced new threats, another hero stepped up to help other heroes save the world from a grave threat. Once the world was saved, Captain America chose to do something drastic. In The Falcon and the Winter Soldier pilot a new threat is stepping out of the darkness and it may be up to two heroes to bring them down. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is my thoughts on it.

You can read the plot for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier here:

This pair, who came together in the final moments of Avengers: Endgame team up on a global adventure that tests their abilities—and their patience.

It is clear the world is still healing from a terrible event in this pilot. While Falcon tries to do some good, he also makes a big decision. Meanwhile Bucky is trying to heal, but it isn’t an easy process for them. Meanwhile it looks like a new criminal organization decides to step out of the shadows. As this episode comes to a close, it seems like a new person has been chosen to take on a well known mantle.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier pilot is available now on Disney Plus. You can follow this show on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

