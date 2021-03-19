A New Threat is Looming in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Pilot

A new adventure begins in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier pilot

When the first Captain America film came out, we saw a new type of hero rise. They took on a powerful threat, and along the way lost a dear friend. Decades later we learned this friend had been turned into a monster. When the world faced new threats, another hero stepped up to help other heroes save the world from a grave threat. Once the world was saved, Captain America chose to do something drastic. In The Falcon and the Winter Soldier pilot a new threat is stepping out of the darkness and it may be up to two heroes to bring them down. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is my thoughts on it.

You can read the plot for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier here:

This pair, who came together in the final moments of Avengers: Endgame team up on a global adventure that tests their abilities—and their patience.

It is clear the world is still healing from a terrible event in this pilot. While Falcon tries to do some good, he also makes a big decision. Meanwhile Bucky is trying to heal, but it isn’t an easy process for them. Meanwhile it looks like a new criminal organization decides to step out of the shadows. As this episode comes to a close, it seems like a new person has been chosen to take on a well known mantle.

