Home / A&E / ‘News of the World’ Is Available Now on Blu-Ray

‘News of the World’ Is Available Now on Blu-Ray

Prepare to take a trip into the past and follow a man who goes on a wild adventure.

by

news of the world, western, drama, tom hanks, blu-ray, review, universal pictures

‘News of the World’ is out now on Blu-Ray

Tom Hanks has been in a lot of films in his long career. He has played all kinds of roles, some that have stood the test of time. He was amazing in Sully, and pretty good in A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood. When I heard about News of the World I hoped I might get to watch it. I was able to get a review copy of this movie and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the plot for News of the World here:

Five years after the Civil War, Captain Jefferson Kyle Kidd (Tom Hanks) moves from town to town as a non-fiction storyteller, sharing the news from the far reaches of the globe. In the plains of Texas, he crosses paths with a 10-year-old girl (Helena Zengel) taken in by the Kiowa people and raised as one of their own. Kidd agrees to deliver the child where the law says she belongs. As they travel hundreds of miles into the unforgiving wilderness, the two face tremendous challenges of both human and natural forces as they search for a place they can call home

This was overall not a bad film. It did drag on once or twice, and the story was slow at parts. Yet the cinematography and sets were done quite well. It felt like this movie really did take me to the old west, with all the bad parts that came with it. As this film comes to a close, neither of these characters lives will ever be the same. This might not be a film for everyone, but some people will enjoy it.

News of the World is available now on Blu-Ray, DVD and Digital. You can follow this movie on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

