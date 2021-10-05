‘Night of the Animated Dead’ Is Available Now on Blu-Ray

‘Night of the Animated Dead’ is out now on Blu-Ray

I have watched a fair amount of horror movies in my life. Sometimes they can be quite good, but this isn’t always the case. When it comes to classic horror films I haven’t had a chance to watch many of them. When I heard Night of the Animated Dead was coming out I hoped I might get to watch it. I was able to get a review copy of this movie and here is my thoughts on it.

You can read the plot for Night of the Animated Dead here:

Siblings Barbara and Johnny visit their father’s grave in a remote cemetery in Pennsylvania when they are suddenly set upon by zombies. Barbara flees and takes refuge in an abandoned farmhouse along with stranded motorist Ben and four local survivors found hiding in the cellar. Together, the group must fight to stay alive against the oncoming horde of zombies while also confronting their own fears and prejudices.

A simple visit to a cemetery takes a strange turn for two siblings at the start of this film. Something weird is going on, and Barbara sees some traumatic things happen. When she meets up with Ben, hope is restored for a while. After they learn more people are staying in this small house tensions start to rise. Ben comes up with a plan to get everyone out of here but things don’t go the way he hoped they would. As this movie comes to a close it looks like this crisis is far from over.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Night of the Animated Dead is out now on Blu-Ray combo pack and DVD.