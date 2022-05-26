Get Daily Email
Home / A&E / Nightwing and a Small Team Attempt a Rescue in ‘Zenith and Abyss’

Nightwing and a Small Team Attempt a Rescue in ‘Zenith and Abyss’

A small group of heroes take drastic steps to rescue an old friend from an awful place

A drastic plan moves forward in ‘Zenith and Abyss’

Last time on Young Justice: Phantoms, Zatanna asked Nightwing for help. She believed Superboy might somehow still be alive, and wanted Nightwing’s help to get him back. He was hesitant at first but once she showed him some proof he was happy to help out. Meanwhile someone awakens in The Phantom Zone and tries to bring Superboy to his senses. When they refuse this person must leave this place, with dire consequences. As this episode came to a close, a small team of heroes moved along with a dangerous plan. Now Nightwing and a small team attempt to rescue an old friend in ‘Zenith and Abyss’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is my thoughts on it.

You can read the premise for ‘Zenith and Abyss’ here:

Team Trauma on Trombus!
A small team of heroes has made it into The Phantom Zone at the start of this episode. They must tread softly if they want to find a way to get an old friend out of this place. Once they are discovered, a fight ensues that none of them are prepared for. Meanwhile Miss Martian is given a bit of hope and a mysterious object might be able to help. As this episode comes to a close a pair of powerful foes end up getting released from The Phantom Zone and someone could be doing better.

Young Justice: Phantoms ‘Zenith and Abyss’ is available now on HBO Max.

 

