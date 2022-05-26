Nightwing and a Small Team Attempt a Rescue in ‘Zenith and Abyss’

A drastic plan moves forward in ‘Zenith and Abyss’

Last time on Young Justice: Phantoms, Zatanna asked Nightwing for help. She believed Superboy might somehow still be alive, and wanted Nightwing’s help to get him back. He was hesitant at first but once she showed him some proof he was happy to help out. Meanwhile someone awakens in The Phantom Zone and tries to bring Superboy to his senses. When they refuse this person must leave this place, with dire consequences. As this episode came to a close, a small team of heroes moved along with a dangerous plan. Now Nightwing and a small team attempt to rescue an old friend in ‘Zenith and Abyss’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is my thoughts on it.

Team Trauma on Trombus!