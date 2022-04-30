Ninjai – The Little Ninja | Story of a Legend

—

There are numerous examples of old ideas and concepts gaining enormous popularity in modern times. Even today, the stories our elders tell us about their favorite pastimes, movies, sports, and other activities pique our attention. Everything from the past, whether it’s clothing, music, genres, or games, seems to make a comeback every now and again. Ninjai – The Little Ninja is an excellent illustration of this kind of revival. It was one of the most popular and loved animated shows a few decades ago. The popularity of the web series was due to the high-quality animation, original music, and unique characters. Ninjai were the Japanese warriors and samurais, who were among the bravest and most daring people on the planet. As a result, it animatedly represented the unwavering warrior spirit of never giving up.

Ninjai Background

Ninjai is a young, innocent, and fearless child. He wanders from place to place in quest of answering his burning question “Who am I?”. He meets countless friends and adversaries on his trek through various challenging mountains and environments. His voice is reflective of the childishness and innocence of his character. The series’ narrative revolves around Ninjai fighting and killing various demons in order to accomplish his ultimate goal. The series attempts to strike a perfect balance between Ninjai’s childishness and his fighting spirit. He is portrayed as a lively and inquisitive child. When adversaries face him, however, he brings out the Ninja in himself and defeats all of them. Ninjai is joined by a cute partner who also happens to be his best friend Little Bird. Two of them share everything. They come to one other’s aid in the most trying of circumstances.

Ninjai The Series – Animations, Plot, and Popularity

The series’ plot revolves around the life of a warrior who is constantly searching for his origins and who he is. The series, like every other Ninja film, is jam-packed with action and is a joy to watch. As a result, Ninjai quickly became quite popular. The show’s fans become addicted to it. This was attributable to several factors. To begin with, the series featured some fantastic animations. Ninjai’s developers created some incredible animations back when technology was only starting to gain traction. Ninjai and the small bird, made for an interesting, sharp, and fun duo. The characters provided a sincere lifelike experience in the style of cartoons, which viewers enjoyed. The smallest of details were given a lot of attention. Everything from the sound foley to the images to the background vistas of the mountains was well-crafted. Ninjai’s creators went to great lengths to make Ninjai the best in time back then, receiving high praise for their work. Intriguingly the creators made this show without the backing of any major studios.

They worked because they were enthusiastic about the show. Soon the creators decided to spend their time working on a feature film, instead of the web series. Rumors about a Ninjai movie being released soon have begun to circulate.

Ninjai Comeback

There have been multiple rumors regarding Ninjai returning in recent months. According to Ninjai unofficial YouTube channel, the series will be distributed in a theatrical release.

As per some fan pages, the movie is expected to release later this year. These rumors have piqued the interest of fans who are anxiously anticipating the series’ return.

