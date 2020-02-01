Get Daily Email
Nomi Asks a Favor of Zoey in 'Close Friends'

Nomi Asks a Favor of Zoey in ‘Close Friends’

Nomi wants Zoey to try and be friends with someone who she was once quite close to

close friends, grown-ish, tv show, comedy, season 3, review, freeform

Zoey attempts to try something new in ‘Close Friends’

Last time on Grown-ish, Zoey and her crew were faced with an awkward situation. Nomi was five months pregnant, and this was not easy for any of them to handle. Zoey was having a particularly tough time with it. Yet after she learned something about herself from her friends, she knew what her next move had to be. As this episode came to a close she did her best to be the friend Nomi needs right now. Now Nomi asks a favor of Zoey in ‘Close Friends’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is what I thought of it.

close friends, grown-ish, tv show, comedy, season 3, review, freeform

(c) Freeform

You can read the premise for ‘Close Friends’ here:

When Nomi challenges Zoey to try to be friends with Luca after their breakup, Zoey is forced to consider the age-old question, “Is it possible to be friends with your ex?” Meanwhile, Jazz and Doug try to help Vivek navigate the world of dating apps.

close friends, grown-ish, tv show, comedy, season 3, review, freeform

(c) Freeform

Nomi has a personal request for Zoey in ‘Close Friends’. Her and Luca became good friends this past summer, and she is tired of things being awkward with Zoey and Luca. So she asks Zoey to try and be friends with him. Zoey is not excited about it, but decides to give it a shot. As this episode comes to a close something unexpected happens when they try to talk things out. If you want to learn more about Grown-ish click on this website.

Grown-ish airs Thursdays at 8pm on Freeform. You can follow this show on Facebook and Twitter.

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

