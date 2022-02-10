Nomi Decides to Give Someone Another Chance in ‘Mr Right Now’

Nomi gives someone a second chance on ‘Mr Right Now’

Last time on Grown-ish, Ana was faced with an ethical dilemma. She experienced a hit and run and it put her in a tough spot. While this was going on Aaron had a student help him find a new way to teach his class. Meanwhile Doug and Kiela hit a weird spot in their relationship. After Ana talks with an unlikely source she realizes what she must do. Now Nomi decides to give someone a second chance on ‘Mr Right Now’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is my thoughts on it.

You can read the premise for ‘Mr Right Now’ here:

With her baby daddy Phil back on the scene, Nomi debates how involved she wants him to be in Luna’s life. Zoey tries to mend the friendship between Luca and Doug as an attempt to improve her internship experience. Vivek feels guilty after lying on his resume. Jazz struggles to accept how Des presents himself.

Nomi decides to give Phil a chance to get to know his daughter at the start of this episode. When something bad happens Nomi fears the whole thing might have been a mistake. Meanwhile Zoey tries to find a way to mend things between Luca and Doug to make her internship experience better. Jazz likes the new guy she is seeing but is having difficulties accepting a part of who they are. As this episode comes to a close Phil does something that takes Nomi by surprise. You can learn more about Grown-ish here.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Grown-ish ‘Mr Right Now’ airs tonight at 10/9 c on Freeform. You can follow this show on Facebook and Twitter.