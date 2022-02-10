Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / A&E / Nomi Decides to Give Someone Another Chance in ‘Mr Right Now’

Nomi Decides to Give Someone Another Chance in ‘Mr Right Now’

Nomi tries to give someone another chance and things don't go the way she hoped they would

by Leave a Comment

mr right now, grown-ish, tv show, comedy, season 4, review, freeform

Nomi gives someone a second chance on ‘Mr Right Now’

Last time on Grown-ish, Ana was faced with an ethical dilemma. She experienced a hit and run and it put her in a tough spot. While this was going on Aaron had a student help him find a new way to teach his class. Meanwhile Doug and Kiela hit a weird spot in their relationship. After Ana talks with an unlikely source she realizes what she must do. Now Nomi decides to give someone a second chance on ‘Mr Right Now’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is my thoughts on it.

mr right now, grown-ish, tv show, comedy, season 4, review, freeform

(c) Freeform

You can read the premise for ‘Mr Right Now’ here:

With her baby daddy Phil back on the scene, Nomi debates how involved she wants him to be in Luna’s life. Zoey tries to mend the friendship between Luca and Doug as an attempt to improve her internship experience. Vivek feels guilty after lying on his resume. Jazz struggles to accept how Des presents himself.

mr right now, grown-ish, tv show, comedy, season 4, review, freeform

(c) Freeform

Nomi decides to give Phil a chance to get to know his daughter at the start of this episode. When something bad happens Nomi fears the whole thing might have been a mistake. Meanwhile Zoey tries to find a way to mend things between Luca and Doug to make her internship experience better. Jazz likes the new guy she is seeing but is having difficulties accepting a part of who they are. As this episode comes to a close Phil does something that takes Nomi by surprise. You can learn more about Grown-ish here.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free
mr right now, grown-ish, tv show, comedy, season 4, review, freeform

(c) Freeform

Grown-ish ‘Mr Right Now’ airs tonight at 10/9 c on Freeform. You can follow this show on Facebook and Twitter.

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

guest
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
PinShares4

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x