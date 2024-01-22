‘Not Quite Narwhal’ Season 2 Is Available Now on Netflix

‘Not Quite Narwhal’ season 2 is now on Netflix

I had fun watching Not Quite Narwhal season 1. We met a unicorn who learned something shocking about themselves. They started to explore a new world, made new friends and went on tons of thrilling adventures. Once season 1 came to a close, it was clear these adventures were far from over. I was able to get screeners for season 2 of this show and here is my thoughts on them.

You can read the plot for Not Quite Narwhal season 2 here:

With two magical worlds to explore, Kelp is busy embracing his new life as a narwhal and a unicorn! Whether discovering mysterious sea sculptures, playing an exciting game of Sparks Ball, or enjoying a special visit from the Great Great Grandicorn, Kelp and his friends always follow their curiosity. They’ll even get to meet a snow unicorn named Dambi and two-horned narwhal named Barb, embracing the magic of what makes everyone unique, on land and in the sea!

We see Kelp go on all kinds of amazing adventures this season. They go to a colder climate and bump into a brand new type of unicorn. Next we see Kelp meet the Great Great Grandicorn who helps him do something special for his mom. After that, we see Kelp and friends meet a unique Narhwal, one they are happy to play with. Once this season draws to a close, it looks like the adventures aren’t finished yet.

Not Quite Narwhal season 2 is streaming now on Netflix.