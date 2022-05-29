Obi-Wan Attempts a Risky Rescue Mission in ‘Part 2’

Obi-Wan takes on a rescue mission in Part 2

Last time on Obi-Wan Kenobi, we saw him trying to live a simple life. He had a job and did his best to stay in the shadows. When some Inquisitors showed up, a younger Jedi asked Obi-Wan for help. He refused and it cost this young Jedi dearly. After someone gets kidnapped an old friend asks Obi-Wan for help. Reluctantly he agrees and as this episode came to a close starts a new adventure. Now a rescue mission moves forward in part 2. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the premise for Part 2 here:

On a dangerous crime-ridden world, Obi-Wan becomes a target.

Obi-Wan arrives on a hostile world at the start of this episode. Someone says there is a Jedi who can help him, but they turn out to be a fraud. When Inquisitors arrive here, the mission becomes much more dangerous. Once Obi-Wan finds Leia, she doesn’t believe he is there to help her. She runs away from him and only a quick rescue changes her mind about him. When someone agrees to help Obi-Wan and Leia get off world, he accepts their help. As this episode comes to a close Obi-Wan finds out someone close to him is still alive.

Obi-Wan Kenobi Part 2 is available now on Disney Plus.