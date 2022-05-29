Get Daily Email
Obi-Wan Attempts a Risky Rescue Mission in 'Part 2'

Obi-Wan Attempts a Risky Rescue Mission in ‘Part 2’

He heads to a dangerous planet to find someone who was kidnapped

Obi-Wan takes on a rescue mission in Part 2

Last time on Obi-Wan Kenobi, we saw him trying to live a simple life. He had a job and did his best to stay in the shadows. When some Inquisitors showed up, a younger Jedi asked Obi-Wan for help. He refused and it cost this young Jedi dearly. After someone gets kidnapped an old friend asks Obi-Wan for help. Reluctantly he agrees and as this episode came to a close starts a new adventure. Now a rescue mission moves forward in part 2. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is what I thought of it.

(c) Disney Plus

You can read the premise for Part 2 here:

On a dangerous crime-ridden world, Obi-Wan becomes a target.

(c) Disney Plus

Obi-Wan arrives on a hostile world at the start of this episode. Someone says there is a Jedi who can help him, but they turn out to be a fraud. When Inquisitors arrive here, the mission becomes much more dangerous. Once Obi-Wan finds Leia, she doesn’t believe he is there to help her. She runs away from him and only a quick rescue changes her mind about him. When someone agrees to help Obi-Wan and Leia get off world, he accepts their help. As this episode comes to a close Obi-Wan finds out someone close to him is still alive.

(c) Disney Plus

Obi-Wan Kenobi Part 2 is available now on Disney Plus. You can follow this show on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

